The Real Housewives of New York City: Major Cast Shake-Up in the Works?!?

Bravo may soon be at it again, folks.

As previously reported on in detail, the network announced this month that The Real Housewives of Orange County cast will look very different next season.

Neither Kelly Dodd nor Braunwyn Windham-Burke has been asked back.

In the wake of this bombshell, we can now also confirm that The Real Housewives of New York City is about to undergo a makeover, as well.

“The Real Housewives looks to be shaking things up for next season," an insider tells The Sun, adding that a "production company has started putting feelers out to multiple eligible women in" the Big Apple and even honing in on a brand new name.

Per this report?

“Latina NY Radio host (WKTU Morning Show) Carolina Bermudez is also on the wish list right now.”

Bermudez (pictured below) is married with two kids.

Due to her job as a DJ and presenter on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, Bermudez has compiled quite a list of celebrity contacts because she's met a number of stars and interviewed a number of stars throughout her years in this role.

She is not, however, friends with any of the current cast members.

To also be clear, no contract has been signed with this potential newbie -- and she isn't the only fresh face under consideration.

Far from it, apparently.

“It seems they want fresh blood," The Sun continues.

“They are starting the casting process earlier than ever, so it’s clear they want to shake things up.”

The latest season of the beloved program featured Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps and Eboni Williams in main roles.

It's unclear at this time whether someone such as Bermudez would join these women; or take the place of one of them.

Over the past several weeks, many fans have been calling for Tinsley Mortimer’s return to The Real Housewives of New York City following her messy split with now-ex-fiancé Scott Kluth.

The socialite joined the series in season nine, but left in the middle of season 12 in order to be closer to Scott.

With that relationship now kaput, might we see Mortimer jump back into the Bravo fray some time soon?

For their parts, both Leah McSweeney and Luann de Lesseps have said they’d be thrilled to see Tinsley make a return.

“I’d love to see Tinsley come back,” Luann said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast in May.

“Look, we all have to be on the journey that we’re on, and God knows that I’ve had my issues with men.”

This is true.

As long-time viewers of the franchise, we can attest to its validity.

Williams, meanwhile, may have been the latest addition to the series -- but it doesn't appear as if she's going anywhere.

The 41-year old has proven to be quite popular.

Following an impactful debut, one Twitter user wrote the folllowing, summing up our feelings on Eboni both perfectly and hilariously:

"I already like Eboni because mama is real af. She done got on TV and told us her tea she ain't give a b***h a chance to spray her with her own tea and for that we STAN."

Yup, exactly.

We couldn't have said it any better ourselves.