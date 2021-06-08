The Bachelorette Spoilers: Blake Moynes is About to Change the Game In a BIG Way!

If you caught the premiere of Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, then you know that she's not lacking in the quirky dudes department.

There was the cat man, box boy, and the guy who gave her an antique family watch that turned out to be a chintzy knick-knack from an airport gift store.

Yeah. It was an eventful opening night.

But as preview clips from the upcoming season showed us, there's at least one more eccentric oddball headed Katie's way.

Yes, Blake Moynes from Claire and Tayshia's jointly-anchored, Covid-mired 2020 season is soon to be thrown in the mix.

We saw him doing the classic John Cusack Say Anything move, holding up a boombox outside of Katie's bedroom window.

But will grand romantic gestures help him overcome his underdog status as a mid-season addition to the cast?

Well, we've got The Bachelorette spoilers / inside scoop on Blake's future with Katie, ladies and gentlemen.

So if you want to be surprised by the way things unfold, then consider this your final Bachelorette spoiler!

With the obligatory disclaimer out of the way:

As we've previously reported, Blake makes it into Katie's top four!

And since we know that Katie is engaged, there's a one in four chance that she's soon to become Mrs. Moynes.

The burly Canadian - whose appearance has drawn comparisons to Wreck-It Ralph - was a little too intense for Tayshia's liking.

But apparently, he's right up Katie's alley!

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Katie revealed that Blake started messaging her on Instagram shortly after she was eliminated from Matt James' season.

“I definitely knew who he was, which also Tayshia’s ex-boyfriend! So that’s weird," she told the outlet.

"We had chatted before, but usually what happens is, like, the guys will reach out to the women once they’re eliminated and be like, ‘Good luck, you did great,'" she continued.

"Like very generic, you know? And so to see him, I was like, ‘Why is he here?’"

"Like, ‘What’s happening?’”

When asked if she and Blake hit it off, Katie kept her cards close to the vest.

"I mean, we have to see if that’s even why he’s there," she coyly replied.

"Like I said, he’s Tayshia’s ex-boyfriend, so I don’t know what’s happening," Thurston continued.

Obviously, we know exactly why he's there, but we respect Katie's commitment to not giving anything away.

If you recall, Blake's elimination from Tayshia's season came as quite a blow to the 29-year-old Canadian.

It seems the anguish he experienced began to express itself in troubling physical symptoms.

“Nothing made sense to me. Now it does. But at the time, I was literally shook," he said of the elimination.

"I was distraught. I started stress balding in the shower because I didn’t know that was going on.”

Thankfully, Blake was able to regain the hair on his head, and it seems he never lost his signature chin-beard.

The guy's got an uphill battle ahead of him, in any case.

If history is any indication, the rest of the cast will likely be hostile toward a guy who comes in halfway through the game.

Such contestants are usually greeted with knives out.

But in the end, all that matters is how Katie feels about him, and that's probably all Blake cares about, as well.

He didn't come here to make friends, or become an influencer on social media once his run on the show ends.

(Actually, we can't guarantee the last part.)

Clearly, the sex toy / vibrating iPhone enthusiast is really digging Blake Moynes in any case.

Good vibes only, right? (Eh? Eh??)