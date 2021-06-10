Tanner Tolbert Trashes The Bachelor: It's Becoming a Total Train Wreck!

Tanner Tolbert is very concerned, you guys.

The former Bachelorette suitor has been paying attention to all the controversies surrounding this franchise of late and he's here to rant about them.

That's the word Tolbert himself just used on his Instagram Story.

It's time, he believes, for a much-needed rant.

"The Bachelor franchise needs to figure their s--t out, and figure it out quick," began the 34-year old.

"Because I think the show is on a slippery slope right now, and—as a fan of the show, first and foremost—I want to see it keep going.

"But I think all this host drama is just starting to get ridiculous."

Ah, yes. The host drama.

Earlier this week, Chris Harrison confirrmed that he's leaving the series he helped put on the television map.

After hosting every season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette since 2002, Harrison stepped aside in February after mishandling a scandal that centered on ex-suitor Rachael Kirkconnell's history of racially-insensitive actions.

Harrison has been replaced on the brand new Bachelorette season by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

"I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter," he wrote on Tuesday afternoon via Instagram.

"I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together.

"While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime."

According to various reports, Harrison walks away with over $25 million in a negotiated settlement and will also sign a non-disclosure agreement.

But Tolbert has nothing negative to say about Adams and Bristowe, who made their debut this past Monday opposite lead Katie Thurston.

Instead, he sounds appalled over ABC's decision to anoint David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass and Lil Jon as guest hosts of Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

"Don't get me wrong ... I loved David Spade in Tommy Boy ... but I could care less about him handing out date cards or giving commentary," Tanner Tweeted, adding:

"We watch the show to see the relationships and drama ... Not to see this 'host' circus. It takes away from the purpose of the show in my opinion."

Tolbert wife Jade Tolbert on Bachelor in Paradise

So he does have a strong connection to these programs.

"The host doesn't need to be the star of the show," he said.

"It's as simple as that. The host is the host. The host needs to be the backbone of the show and fill a role. I don't need to see commentary on every little thing and have everything be a joke."

To be clear, Tolbert thinks Bristowe and Adams "brought great energy and great hosting abilities" to Thurston's premiere episode on June 7.

He just wants less involvement in general from hosts, even remarking that some of the best Bachelor episodes featured very little of Harrison.

"I just want to see contestants—I want to see those relationships," Tolbert added.

"So I hope the show succeeds. I hope it gets it gets better because right now, it's a train wreck."

Tanner later added one more video onlline in which he stated that the franchise shouldn't devote airtime to having alums impart advice to the new participants.

"Even when I've done it, I thought it was boring," he said.

"It's cool to see former contestants, but that's what social media is for."

ABC has not yet announced a host for Michelle Young's upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

It remains very unclear at this time if the network will continue to rotate emcees each season or if a permanent Harrison replacement will be named at some point.

This is all Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment have said to date about the Harrison situation:

"Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey."