Sydney Chase Has a Laugh After Khloe Kardashian Dumps Tristan Thompson (Again)

Just as viewers saw Khloe explain why she gave her cheating baby daddy another chance, she dumped Tristan again.

No one in the world blamed Khloe for once again ditching Tristan.

Weeks ago, model Sydney Chase came forward with a story about boning Tristan while believing that he was single.

With the news that Khloe ditched Tristan, the world knew that Sydney would have something to say about it.

Sydney is likely taking advice from her high-powered attorney, because she is not directly addressing Khloe or Tristan.

Even so, she clearly has a message to share.

Sydney re-posted someone else's Instagram post.

"I can't even get mad no more," the post begins.

It continues: "Life is funny at this point."

There is a laughing-to-the-point-of-tears emoji included.

Multiple outlets have confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have broken up.

In fact, though these reports came out this week, the Kardashians clearly kept it under wraps for some time.

Both TMZ and Page Six report that Khloe actually ditched Tristan weeks ago.

Some of the more recent reports have been vague, almost deliberately so, about the cause of the split.

For example, People's insider characterized the issue as a pattern of "ups and downs" in their relationship.

That sort of description makes it sound like there was no "final straw" to end things.

However, the timing does not sound like a coincidence.

In late April, Sydney Chase came forward with her story about Tristan.

She described an affair that she, at the time, thought was merely a fling.

Sydney said that Tristan had told her that he was single last fall.

That may even have been true!

But did things really stop there?

However, in her initial statements, she said that their relationship only ended acouple of months earlier.

That would have been in early 2021, based upon the timeframe that Sydney described.

This was around the time that she offered a description of Tristan's "peek-a-boo dick," for which she later apologized.

Obviously, without an exact look at everyone's timelines, it's difficult to say whether Tristan technically cheated.

He may have simply boned a hot model while he and Khloe were technically single.

That said ... that might make Khloe unhappy regardless, and the timing of her dumping him suggests that she was very unhappy.

One of the most awkward aspects of all of this was that Khloe was just shown explaining why she once again took Tristan back.

But the finale special, where the Kardashians sat down with Andy Cohen, was filmed in April.

It may have been a matter of days after Khloe filmed that conversation that Sydney Chase first spoke out.

Poor Khloe has had to eat crow more than once over her relationship with Tristan.

The rest of the world simply does not understand why she would give him a second chance.

Khloe came under fire for her very vocal condemnation of Jordyn Woods ... while taking Tristan back into her life.

Khloe was definitely a bad guy in that story ... but she was not alone in that role.

Tristan is the one who actually did the cheating.

In addition to the nomadic habits of his dong, Tristan was also accused of giving Jordyn an "unsolicited" kiss.

So as baffling and at times frustrating as Khloe's choices and mistakes have been, taking back Tristan was her choice to make.

None of that means that she has deserved to be cheated on or humiliated.

Cheating is always the fault of the cheater. Not other women who don't know their partner, and certainly not the partner.