Supernatural Spinoff Sparks Anger, Confusion... From Jared Padalecki!

A Superrnatural spinoff is reportedly in the works.

This is an incredible piece of news for millions of television fans across the world, considering the long-running success of the original drama on The CW and the popularity of its two lead stars.

Except, well...

... one of those lead stars is mighty pissed off at the moment.

On Thursday night, the Internet was abuzz with the bombshell that Jensen Ackles and his wife, Danneel were among the main forces behind a proposed Supernatural prequel.

It would focus on young versions of Sam and Dean’s parents, John and Mary Winchester and, appropriately, be titled The Winchesters.

In addition to executive-producing the project, Ackles is also set to narrate the program, which is now in development at The CW.

Pretty awesome, right? Rather expected and potentially amazing, right?

Not to Jared Padalecki.

“Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter,” Padalecki said Ackles in a Tweet.

“I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever.”

Aside from starring side-by-side for 15 seasons, Padalecki and Ackles were presumed to be such close friends away from the set that most observers assumed Jared was joking around here.

Padalecki quote-tweeted their message, however, and insisted he was very much serious.

And very badly hurt.

“No. It’s not. This is the first I’ve heard about it. I’m gutted.”

The handsome actor later fired off a third tweet, which has since been deleted, at Robbie Thompson, the Supernatural co-executive producer who will write the prospective series.

“Et tu brute? Wow. What a truly awful thing you’ve done,” it read. “#Bravo you coward.”

Yikes, huh?!?

Few shows produced such passionate fans over the years as Supenatural, which is what prompted Padalecki to backtrack a tiny bit on Friday morning in order to quell an uprising.

"Please PLEASE don’t send any hate or threats” to Ackles or other members of the Supernatural community, he wrote, adding:

“I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened."

In announcing the prequel project, meanwhile, Ackles said in a statement:

“When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story.

"I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be.

"So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

Following a very tense 12 hours or so, all appears to now be calm between the Supernatural studs, thankfully.

“@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good,” Padalecki Tweeted just a short while ago.

“The show is early in the process with miles to go. We’ve travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps.

"Bumps don’t stop us. Once brothers, always brothers.”

Not long after Padalecki’s latest message was posted, Ackles replied:

“Love you @jarpad. Miss these talks. I forgot how much face time we always used to get. And I miss that too.

"I know you’re busy… as am I, but you’re still my brother. I miss you, pal.”

Phew. That was a close one.

We were almost forced to choose sides between Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles and, come on now, we all know that's an absolutely impossible task.