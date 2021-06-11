Sumit Singh: Remarrying Again After DUMPING Jenny Slatten?

Earlier this year, 90 Day Fiance fans were alarmed when Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh tested postiive for COVID-19.

Though they both survived their miserable bouts with the deadly virus, their future remained uncertain.

There has been a ticking clock on Jenny remaining in India, and time could run out at any time.

Now, fans are abuzz after spotting photos of Sumit all dressed up. Did he leave Jenny? Did he remarry?

With hard-fought permission from his parents, Sumit Singh divorced his wife.

He had married her under immense family and social pressure without telling Jenny of the marriage.

In his heart, Sumit remained married to Jenny, who was shocked when she learned the truth.

But Sumit's parents drew the line at giving Sumit their blessing to marry Jenny.

Sadly, this is no mere formality.

For both cultural and personal reasons, Sumit doesn't see a way around his parents' opposition.

Even though he and Jenny found a way to marry without his family's objection carrying legal weight, they're stuck.

First, because sadly, Sumit is not prepared to simply go no-contact with the people who are holding him back.

Second, because his mother, Sahna, very explicitly threatened to kill herself if Sumit marries Jenny.

Grimly, it doesn't appear that Sumit is prepared to say "die, bish" to his own mom.

Which means that his relationship with Jenny is in limbo.

But that means that Jenny's stay in India cannot be indefinite.

Jenny's tourist visa will not allow her to stay in India forever.

In fact, had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, she would have had to leave India in 2020.

A "promise ring" doesn't get you a visa to live there. She would have to marry Sumit for that.

Fans have wondered when India will stop allowing Jenny to extend her visa in light of the pandemic.

Sooner or later, despite the devastating death toll (and more) that this virus has exacted, she will run out of time.

The latest photos that fans on social media have seen of Sumit make them wonder if this has happened already.

So, denizens of Reddit took notice of some photos of Sumit.

He looks positively dapper in these images, and some speculated that he could be dressed up for a wedding.

With strong doubts that he's marrying Jenny, fans wonder if he has moved on -- maybe found someone new.

Some fans speculated that he could be baiting them, or creating a storyline for The Other Way Season 3.

Others wondered if he and Jenny accepted that their love in limbo situation was only leading to a breakup.

Meanwhile, some fans suggested that Sumit might be all dressed up to marry Jenny.

The truth, however, is that these photos were posted to Sumit's Instagram in 2016.

They are throwback photos, which is why Sumit looks a few years younger in them.

As far as we can tell, Sumit and Jenny are still together and still living in India as a couple.

As juicy as a second marriage would be from a reality TV perspective, it would be heartbreaking.

Sumit and Jenny love each other and have felt this way for nearly a decade.

There's no good reason for them to not be together. But sooner or later, Sumit will have to make a choice.