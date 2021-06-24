Snooki Sounds Off on Angelina Pivarnick & Chris Larangeira: They're So Messed Up!

Following the news that Angelina Pivarnick had forgiven the bridesmaids who turned her wedding into freakin' Firars Club roast, there were concerns among fans that the new season of Jersey Shore would be lacking in drama.

Fortunately, Angeliners came through in the clutch with yet another bonkers storyline that's livening up the show and making daily tabloid headlines!

As you've likely heard by now, it looks as though Angelina and Chris Larangeira are headed for divorce.

In fact, many fans believe that the couple is already living separate lives, and they're keeping the split under wraps for the purpose of bringing some suspense to this season.

Now, Jersey Shore spoilers are hard to come by these days.

That's partially because the cast filmed the last two seasons in quarantine settings, and partially because it's an unscripted sitcom that's been on the air since 2009. Who's gonna go digging for spoilers?

But in this case, it seems that even the cast is confused as to what's going on between Angelina and Chris.

Snooki sat down with In Touch this week to discuss the state of the Larangeiras' relationship, as well as what the future might hold for the troubled couple.

Unfortunately, she didn't have a whole lot of new information to offer, as Chris and Angelina's marital status seems to change on a daily basis.

“It’s always a roller-coaster with them and you’re going to see it on the show,” Snooks teased.

“Like, are they together? Are they not together? I feel like that’s just a daily thing with them,” she added, echoing the questions that have been bothering fans for months now.

“I feel like they should just do whatever makes them happy. And as of right now, I feel like they’re not happy.”

So we guess Snooki is officially advocating for the Larangeiras to go their separate ways.

That probably won't help her friendship with Pivarnick, which is already on shaky ground.

Pivarnick talked to the same tabloid last month, and she was just as cryptic when asked if she and Chris are still together.

“A lot of things have [gone] down in our relationship,” Angelina explained at the time.

“Right now, we’re just living life. That’s all I can say right now … it’s a lot," she added.

“One thing I’ve learned since being married is communication is a big thing in a relationship. If you don’t have that, sometimes s–t hits the fan.”

Like we said, Angeliners really isn't giving much away.

One of the things that led fans to believe the couple had separated was the fact that Angelina deleted all of Chris' photos from her Instagram page.

But a source close to the situation says Pivarnick insists that she didn't remove the pics herself.

“She didn’t delete it on purpose,” the insider told In Touch.

“Angelina’s Instagram might’ve been hacked, but she isn’t sure how exactly it happened," this person continued.

“There’s nothing to announce right now [in regard to their relationship]. It’s all speculation.”

As for what the future holds for these newlyweds, the source confirmed that the Larangeiras are keeping a tight lid on their private lives.

“Angelina and Chris are staying private,” the insider said.

“They’re telling friends ‘everything is good’ and ‘there’s nothing to worry about,’" the source explained.

"If anything did happen or if the rumors about them splitting are true, it would be revealed on Jersey Shore.”

We'd say you'll have to watch the rest of this season of Shore to see what happens, but Chris and Angelina have probably broken up and gotten back together 25 times since filming ended.