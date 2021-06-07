Shanna Moakler: I F--king Hate the Kardashians!

Well, Shanna Moakler may not be as famous as she once was, but it seems that her recent feud with the Kardashians has earned her quite a few new fans.

In case you somehow haven't heard, Kourtney Kardashian is dating Travis Barker, who is the father of Shanna's two youngest children.

(She has a third child with boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya.)

And saying that Shanna is not a fan of her ex's new love would be putting it very, very mildly.

Shanna has publicly complained about Kourtney and Travis' PDA, saying in an interview that she wishes the lovebirds didn't feel the need to constantly flaunt their happiness on social media.

At first, fans were curious about why Shanna seemed to harbor so much animosity toward Kourtney.

But her reasons didn't remain mysterious for very long.

Not long after Travis and Kourtney started dating, Shanna alleged that her marriage ended because Travis had an affair with Kim Kardashian.

“I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught them having an affair,” Moakler told Us Weekly in May.

Reps for Kim deny the affair, but Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day has also claimed that Kim and Travis hooked up.

“I was ‘bffs’ with Kim Kardashian during a fourth [of July]. She was hooking up with Travis Barker and we were at his house.. he was really dope,” O’Day wrote on her Instagram Story in January of 2020.

“Shanna his ex (who I love) supposedly was threatening to slash [Kim’s] tires (sorry girl but that was funny s–t, I would have too) so they asked her to park her car somewhere else,” she added,

Needless to say, there's some compelling evidence pointing to the fact that Kim and Travis had an affair.

And while both parties might have quickly moved on from it, the dalliance remains on Shanna's mind.

And over the weekend, she made her true feelings known in an unmistakable way.

As Page Six reports, the Instagram account iamrichroyal posted a photo of Kim, along with a not-so-nice caption.

“I f–king hate her,” the user captioned.

This led Shanna to comment, “You’re not alone.”

Yes, Ms. Moakler really wasn't holding back on that one.

It appears that she's since deleted the comment, but that doesn't mean she's changed her mind about Kim.

In fact, Shanna has been quite vocal about her contempt for the Kard clan in recent weeks.

“My family’s broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family,” she recently told TMZ.

“So, yay for me," Moakler continued.

As a parting shot, she added:

“Thanks for destroying my family… twice."

It seems that as far as Shanna is concerned, the distinction between Kim and Kourtney doesn't mean a whole lot.

She believes that both women are responsible for the destruction of her family.

Whether the allegations are true or not, Shanna is convinced that Kim seduced her husband, and she believes that Kourtney has turned her kids against her by behaving like "another sister in the family."

Clearly, this is not the kind of beef that can be easily squashed.

In all likelihood, Shanna will stay angry with the entire Kard clan, especially if they continue to deny any wrongdoing.

We hope Kourtney knew what she was getting into when this relationship started!