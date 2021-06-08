Seeking Sister Wife Recap: Here Comes the Very Misguided Bride...

Seeking Sister Wife flashed back to a seemingly simpler time on Tuesday night.

On the latest episode of this extremely controversial reality show, Christeline Petersen and Dimitri Snowden.

Just a week after the latter proposed.

On the couple's second-ever date.

Despite the very unusual nature of this courtship and engagement, and despite the fact that Petersen didn't even tell her famiily members she was getting married until her wedding day... both sides seemed pretty darn psyched about the romantic events unfolding.

“This is all happening so fast,” Peterson did acknowledge at one point, while Dimitri admitted his union with Vanessa Cobbs didn't go very well.

“The last time I got married it was an epic fail. This time I think it’s different with Chrissy because I feel Chrissy choosing us every single day,” Dimitri explained on camera.

“I feel it in the way she touches me, in the way she moves around the house, when she cooks.

"She chooses this family every day and that is different. I’ve never felt that way before.”

One might think that a pending husband gushing over the way his bride-to-be moves around when she cooks might be a bright red flag.

But Dimitri and Chrissy proceeded to exchange vows and rings on the episode, while Ashley Snowden proudly watched.

“Dimitri, I want to hold your hand forever. This ring is my sacred gift with my promise that I will always love you all the days of my life," Peterson said, prior to Dimitri moving Chrissy’s anklet from her right foot to her left.

He later detailed why.

Said the polygamist:

“It’s customary in my Cuban culture to present a woman with an anklet on her right ankle when we propose marriage.

"Then, when we get married, you move the anklet from the right ankle to the left ankle, which symbolizes the commitment."

From there, the officiant asked Dimitri's partner, Ashely, to place a bindi on Chrissy’s forehead.

“The bindi has multiple meanings," said Ashley.

"Because women are the creators, that is our symbol and reminder that our life is what we create.

"And so for me to be able to adorn Christeline with the bindi means I was here first, I helped establish our family, and now I’m sort of passing the torch and giving her an equal position in the family as my new sister wife.”

Ashley and Dimitri have been together for nine years, yet never made their relationship legal... specifically so that Dimitri could bring in a foreigner as a third lover.

After the wedding, Ashely declared “and now our family is complete."

But that was way back then.

Now?

My, how things have changed.

First, Peterson filed for a restraining order.

Then, Dimtri filed divorce papers.

In between, Christeline gave an interview in which she alleged some truly awful behavior by Dimtri.

In her police report filiing, Christeline claimed that, back in January, she was woken up one day with a violent attack.

She said that she was awoken by Snowden "slamming my head into the headboard of the bed and he was yelling at me" and that she had the bruises to prove it.

From there, Peterson said that Snowden used to hurt her during sexual intercourse.

"He choked me during sex, even though I told him not to," Christeline said, adding:

"The more I struggled, the more he enjoyed it."

Christeline says she felt as if she had no choice but to go along with everything, explaining:

"I stopped saying no after a few times, because any struggle by me would prolong the sex and choking."

Not long after Peterson came out with these allegations, Ariadne Joseph -- who previously lived with the Snowdens -- made very similar accusations against Dimtri and Ashley.

She said, for example, that she had to be naked at all times while inside the house; that she wasn't allowed to leave; and that Ashley watched her sleep with Dimitri.

Joseph also said Snowden raped her.

Relatedly, Ariadne has blasted TLC executives on multiple occasions, stating that she told them all about Dimtri's abusive ways -- and the network ignored her completely.

"They allowed this piece of s**t to be on this damn show, and they continue to abuse, and misuse, and traumatize women," Joseph said of these higher-ups, adding:

"There’s a lot more to these situations, and I believe that it’s going to become public.

"The world’s going to find out the truth. All of the truth — ALL OF IT. It’s time. It’s time. Somebody has to stop this."