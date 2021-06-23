Scott Disick: Teenagers Want to Date Me Because I'm Hot and Also Immature!

Scott Disick has engaged in a whole lot of questionable behavior over the years.

But for all his substance abuse and his questionable treatment of Kourtney Kardashian, the grossest thing Scott's been involved with is dating a succession of teenage girls.

As you've probably heard by now, Scott is dating Amelia Hamlin, who is roughly half his age.

Amelia turned 20 last week, but before that, she was 19, and Scott was 38.

If you do the math on that, you'll find that it works out to exactly "super gross."

It would be one thing if Scott just happened to find his soulmate in a woman who's a couple decades his junior.

But he's dated multiple much younger women in succession -- which raises some major questions.

The topic of Scott's Humbert Humbert-esque tendencies came up during the 47th installment of the final Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion show, hosted by Andy Cohen

"Everybody gets this wrong, that I look for young girls," Scott insisted during the special.

"I don't go out looking for young girls. They happen to be attracted to me. Because I look young."

Sounds like some pretty weak reasoning to us.

After all, Scott is wealthy and relatively famous, so it's not like his options are limited.

The guy doesn't have to enter a relationship with every woman/girl who shows an interest in him.

But despite all of those sound arguments against Disick's BS, it seems that his ex and her family are totally in favor of him cruising high school parking lots, a la David Wooderson.

"You tell them, Scott!" Kris Jenner gleefully exclaimed after Scott explained his situation.

"Whoever would make him happy, I would give my blessing," Kourtney said when asked for her feelings on Scott's strange dating preferences.

Kourtney went on to say that Scott was always faithul and respectful during their relationship, and had he been able to maintain his sobriety, the two of them would likely still be together to this day.

She described Scott's heavy drinking and drug use as the "deal breaker" that prompted her to end the relationship after more than a decade together.

Disick confessed that his behavior over the course of his relationship with Kourtney was less than exemplary.

He even went so far as to admit that he pretty much treated everyone like crap toward the end of his years with Kourt.

"I do regret the person that I was for a long time to Kourtney and just everybody. I wasn't the best guy," he told Cohen.

When asked for his feelings about Kourtney's relationship with Travis Barker, Scott demonstrated a surprising level of maturity.

"I mean, I think if you really love someone you want them to be happy no matter what, so I do give her a blessing to be happy," he said.

Well, we guess that in some ways, Scott has finally matured and become the sort of partner that Kourtney deserves.

It's too late to salvage that relationship, of course, but hopefully he can make use of the lessons that he's learned, so that he might leave his young love interests better than he found them.