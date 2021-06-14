Scott Disick Pampers Amelia Hamlin on Her 20th Birthday: I'm Not Dating a Teen Anymore!

Well, we guess the mega-creepy relationship between Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin just became slightly less gross.

That's because Amelia turned 20 over the weekend, which means 38-year-old Scott is no longer sleeping with a teenager.

Sometimes in life, you have to celebrate the little victories.

Is Scott still gross? Of course!

But his situation is somewhat less nauseating than it was a week ago, so we're gonna go ahead and call that progress.

Amelia documented her birthday party on Instagram, and it's not hard to see why she was excited.

After all, she's one year closer to being 21, which means when Scott is damn near 40, he'll finally be able to bring his girlfriend to a bar with him!

That's if the relationship lasts that long, which is a long shot when you consider Scott's history of trading in his very-young girlfriends for even younger ones as they approach drinking age.

But hey, at least these two are enjoying one another's company in the meantime.

On her Instagram Story, Amelia shared the highlight of the party, which was when Scott gifted her some sort of swanky necklace that probably costs more than your car.

Needless to say, it's not hard to see why she's drawn to this much-older man.

Scott might have made the unfortunate mistake of dying his hair the same color as his complexion, a la Bart Simpson, but he's still super rich!

Disick turned 38 last month, and Amelia was on hand to help him celebrate -- as was the mother of Scott's three children, Kourtney Kardashian.

That might sound like a recipe for disaster, but apparently, Kourt wasn't the least bit bothered.

"It's not weird for her to see them together by any means," a source close to the situation recently told Entertainment Tonight.

As for the rest of the Kard clan, the source says they "have been nice to Amelia and supportive of her and Scott's relationship, but they aren't as close with her as they were with Sofia [Richie] yet."

But that doesn't mean everyone approves of this weird relationship.

Insiders say Kourtney's boyfriend Travis Barker finds Scott and Amelia's relationship creepy -- and with good reason!

Travis is raising two teenagers, and he's probably more than a little grossed out by the idea of either one of them bringing home a middle-aged parent with a well-documented history of grooming young people for sex.

When a Kardashian fan page noted that Travis, Kourtney, Scott, and Amelia all had dinner together at LA hot spot Nobu this week, Travis "liked" a comment that suggested the evening was intensely awkward due to Hamlin being decades younger than the other guests.

“It’s so odd to me. Like, what does a 2001 baby have to do [with] these grown a– people? I know that dinner was awkward as hell,” the commenter wrote.

Travis giving the comment his thumbs-up was basically the equivalent of giving Scott the middle finger.

We're sure that stung a bit, but really, Disick should be grateful.

After all, at the end of the day, a middle finger is better than a knuckle sandwich.