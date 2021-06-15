Sammi Giancola: Why Is She Hiding Her Breakup From Christian Biscardi?!

While her former Jersey Shore castmates are still enjoying the spotlight, Sammi Giancola is keeping a much lower profile these days.

Of course, in the age of social media, it's still easy to keep tabs on Sammi Sweetheart.

There was a time when she seemed to share just about everything with her millions of followers.

But these days, Sammi is going to great lengths to keep one very big secret.

When Giancola got engaged to Christian Biscardi back in 2019, fans were quick to applaud the relationship.

After all, Sammi had been through hell with Ronnie Magro, and to many, Christian represented her best chance at a happy ending.

Unfortunately, life had other plans.

Sammi and Christian broke up back in May, and for reasons that aren't entirely clear, neither of them is willing to talk about.

We understand not wanting to go into detail, but usually when a high-profile couple calls it quits, they at least confirm the breakup, if for no other reason to put a stop to the gossip.

But in this case, it's been radio silence from both parties.

It's looking more and more like there's some truth to the rumors that Sammi and Christian's breakup was messy.

How else to explain the abruptness of their split and their subsequent silence?

Giancola and Biscardi were supposed to get married last year, but they delayed the ceremony because of the pandemic.

Now it looks as though they dodged a bullet.

Late last month, Sammi deleted every picture of Christian from her Instagram page, and she took his name out of her bio.

When fans asked for clarification in the comments, she simply ignored their questions.

Now, we have further confirmation that Sammi and Christian have split.

Sammi opened a new store called Sweetheart Coast Boutique in Ocean City, New Jersey this week.

Eagle-eyed fans at the event noticed that her left ringfinger was bare, and that she was doing her best to conceal it.

“She was posing for photos with her left hand in her pocket,” one eyewitness told In Touch.

“When she realized that her [ring-free] hand was exposed, she put it back in [her pocket].”

But other than the suspicious hand-activity, it seems that Sammi was in high spirits.

“Sammi was in a good mood and had a genuine smile when she spoke to people [at the opening],” says the onlooker.

“It seemed like she was in her element meeting fans and bringing awareness to her store," the source went on.

"She was very gracious to everyone. A lot of fans showed up. She took photos with everyone.”

So at this point, there's no denying that the engagement is off.

And we can't help but wonder why both Sammi and Christian are being so secretive about it.

Needless to say, they don't owe anyone an explanation, and they're well within their rights to keep the breakup private.

It just seems like they'd like to confirm the news, if only to put a stop to the constant questions from Instagram followers.