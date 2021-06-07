Royal Family Sucks It Up and Congratulates Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Baby Girl

As previously reported, congratulations are in order for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Even from their sworn enemies.

By whom we mean the latter's very famous and polarizing family.

This past Friday, Meghan and Harry welcomed their second child into the world.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the arrival as follows:

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA."

The statement proceeded to explain the unique and very sweet basiis behind the little girl's first and middle names:

"She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

"Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

Following the pair's exciting baby bombshell, Buckingham Palace even came out sent a message of congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This would not be noteworthy, of course, except that Markle and Harry are quite estranged from the Royal Family -- to say the least.

Reads the Royal statement:

"The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Harry and Meghan effectively resigned from the Royal Family last year.

Moreover, just this past March, they took a blowtorch to the entire monarch during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, calling out Harry's relatives for being arrogant, insensitive and flat-out racist.

Hence why the husband and wife now reside in California.

Elsewhere, Prince William and Kate Middleton -- who haven't been known to get along especially well with Harry and/or Meghan -- wrote on Instagram:

"We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

As it turns out, few things put a thaw in an icy relatioonship quite like a precious newborn.

"Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana Confetti ball. Wishing them all well at this special time," Prince Charles and Camila also said over the weekend.

For their part, the parents of two took to their Archewell website to share a personal message.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," they wrote, adding:

"She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe."

Concluded the couple:

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Because they are no longer legitimate members of the Royal Family, Markle will not be getting all dolled up and posing with her brand new baby on the front steps of the hospital any time soon.

But we sure do hope we get a look at the cutie patootie one of these days in the near future!