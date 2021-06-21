Ronnie Magro and Saffire Matos: We're Engaged! Suck It, Haters!

by at .

Get ready to engage in some celebratory fist-pumping, because we've got the biggest Jersery Shore-related news since the unexpected return of Snooki!

Despite some major rough patches in their short time together, Ronnie Magro and Saffire Matos are officially engaged!

The surprising news comes courtesy of Ronnie himself, who shared the update with his Instagram followers on Monday.

Saffire Matos and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Together

Ronnie posted a photo of his oceanside proposal (apporpriate for a guy who became famous for summering at the Shore), and he wisely decided to turn off comments.

More on that later ...

"I love you. Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part!" he captioned the photo.

Ronnie Magro Proposes

Magro added the hashtag "#SheSaidYes," in case you were wondering how things turned out for No-Longer-Single Ronnie.

The "thick and thin" Ronnie referred to is probably the recent legal troubles that have seen the couple making tabloid headlines for all the wrong reasons.

As you probably recall, Magro was arrested on domestic assault charges in April.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos on Insta

According to a police report, it was Mattos who called 911, and police observed "marks on her body" that seemed to be the result of a physical altercation.

There was a time when it looked as though Magro would go to jail and be fired from Jersey Shore as a result of his actions.

After all, this was not the first time that he had been accused of domestic violence, and he was still on probation from his last arrest.

Saffire Matos, Ronnie

But in the end, Magro avoided felony assault charges -- and it was all thanks to Mattos.

Saffire refused to testify against Ronnie, which meant that prosecutors did not have sufficient evidence to press charges.

We hate to use an engagement announcement as a springboard to dwell on something negative from the past -- but it's important to remember that all of this just happened about two months ago.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, New Girlfriend

As we said earlier, disabling comments on the engagement announcement was probably a very good idea on Ronnie's part.

No doubt many of his followers would have something to say about Saffire entering what could well be a very dangerous situation.

Insiders say Ronnie has been working on himself intensively in recent weeks, and Saffire is satisfied with the progress he's shown.

Saffire Matos

"Ronnie has been taking this time to work on himself and his daughter," a source close to the situation tells People. 

"For him, he felt like this right time. They're both really happy for this next chapter. His health and happiness are what is most important."

Corroborating those remarks is a statement from Saffire herself in which she assured the public that there is no cause for concern, and Ronnie's arrest was the result of a misunderstanding.

Saffire Matos Picture

"Ronnie and I are fine," she began.

"There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that's being portrayed out there are not facts," Saffire added.

"I don't think it's fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention," she continued.

Ronnie Photo

"Please leave Ron and I alone. You don't know what someone is going through at the end of the day."

Clearly, Saffire would like to move on from the incident, but it's not hard to see why fans might be concerned.

Ronnie has a long history of erratic behavior, much of which has been documented by MTV camera crews.

We hope that Saffire is right when she says he's worked on himself and changed for the better -- but it's a little hard not to be concerned about this potentially disastrous situation. 

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Ronnie Magro Biography

Sammi and Ronnie
Ronnie Magro stars on Jersey Shore on MTV. He is a muscle-bound hothead but a softie at heart. He's currently dating Sammi from the show.... More »
Full Name
Ronnie Magro

Ronnie Magro

Ronnie Magro Photos

Ronnie Magro Proposes
Ronnie at Disney
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos on Insta
Saffire Matos and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Together
Ronnie on Phone
Ronnie on Air

Ronnie Magro Videos

Jersey Shore Trailer: Is This It for the Family?
Jersey Shore Trailer: Is This It for the Family?
Chad Johnson to Ronnie Magro: Bro, Jen Harley is Lying! I Did NOT Get Her Drunk and Exploit Her!
Chad Johnson to Ronnie Magro: Bro, Jen Harley is Lying! I Did NOT Get Her Drunk and Exploit Her!
Jen Harley: Caught Giving Lap Dance to Bachelorette D-Bag Chad Johnson! [VIDEO]
Jen Harley: Caught Giving Lap Dance to Bachelorette D-Bag Chad Johnson! [VIDEO]