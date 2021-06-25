Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi: Faking Wedded Bliss Amidst Secret Drama?

Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi aren't on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

But maybe they don't need to be.

Rebecca seems happier than ever on Instagram. But appearances can be deceiving.

It's reported that, behind the smiling selfies, there's trouble brewing.

90 Day Fiance production must be kicking themselves for not showing Rebecca and Zied more prominently post-marriage.

Sure, they clearly love each other and the question of whether or not they would marry has been resolved.

But clearly, their dramatic ups and downs were not over.

A YouTube vlogger named The Celeb Talk Guy has recently dished about Rebecca and Zied's status.

A year after their nuptials, it's not sounding like wedded bliss, unfortunately.

According to TCTG's sources, the two have "a little bit of stuff going on behind the scenes."

Allegedly, Micah -- Rebecca's son-in-law, husband of her daughter, Tiffany -- messaged him.

Micah is claimed to have teased him with some info but then never followed up.

Meanwhile, some of Tiffany's comments have been deleted from Rebecca's Instagram, which is eyebrow-raising.

Now, we know from Discovery Plus that Zied is fairly bored post-marriage.

Viewers have learned that without a job in the US, he has been trying to make friends.

This of course has made Rebecca jealous -- especially after one of Zied's new acquaintances has been a woman.

For Rebecca, it's all about the fear that history will repeat itself.

Her infamous Moroccan ex had many flaws, among them was cheating on her.

And it more or less went down similarly.

Viewers have seen Rebecca going zip-lining.

Following that, she had an anxiety attack (understandable).

Unfortunately, she also had a huge fight with her husband as a result.

But a lot of viewers have felt that this is kind of fake.

First of all, the "what if Zied is like my Moroccan ex?" drama has run its course.

It's been clear for a long time that all of this talk of her ex is the result of production asking her to bring him up.

The zip-lining drama and the fight also seem like they were for TV.

First of all, while people do organically go zip-lining, it also feels like something that production would request.

Camera crews and producers love to get people out of the house, which is why Kalani is constantly having important talks at smoothie joints.

Second of all, reality TV cameras encourage people to be at their worst when it comes to conflict and conflict resolution.

The results? That people know that they'll be rewarded, career-wise, if they don't hold back.

So even if there's a real dispute, it escalates further on camera than it usually would off-camera. Also known as a "fake fight."

There's more, of course.

It looks like Rebecca is done with her restauranting days and is relying upon social media and Cameos for money.

That's progress, but could also be a source of stress.

Rebeccca and Zied are promoting their shared photography business on social media and seem happy in real time.

However, it may be that Micah has some real tea to spill.

It's also possible that he was just stirring the pot, or that someone managed to impersonate him in DMs. Only time will tell.