Rachel Lindsay Lashes Out Over "Angry Black Woman" Label on The Bachelorette

Rachel Lindsay is free.

The former Bachelorette lead is no longer constrained by any contract with ABC, having ended her relationship with the network this past April.

As a result? As a consequence?

Like we just said: She's free to fully speak her mind.

Appearing on The View this past Friday, Lindsay did so in regard to The Real Housewives of New York cast member Eboni K. Williams.

A few days prior, Bravo aired an episode during whigh Williams -- the first Black cast member on this franchise -- accused Luann de Lesseps of labeling her an angry Black woman during a confrontation over a previous conversation about sex.

Following the discussion, Eboni announced on Instagram that she would be taking a short break from social media.

Lindsay totally understands, she explained on air.

"In my season finale of The Bachelorette when I was sitting on stage with my runner up, [he] up told me that I was going to live a mediocre life if I didn't choose him and my response to him was, 'Actually I'm living my best life,'" Lindsay said of her chat with Peter Kraus.

Jeepers.

What a jerk, huh?

Rachel then saved some shade for Chris Harrison, hurling some in the direction of the (former?) Bachelor and Bachelorette host.

"When I came back from commercial break, the host said to me, ‘Rachel, you seem angry.'

"I looked and I said, ‘That's a strong word.' And he said, ‘Well, you seem upset.' I hadn't raised my voice, I hadn't yelled, I hadn't said any type of curse word."

When he was asked for an explanation as to why he felt attacked by Rachel, Kraus couldn't offer one.

"I have been labeled an angry Black female in Bachelor Nation," Lindsay continued on The View. "It follows me around to this day."

Lindsay, who has been extremely critical of The Bachelor franchise, especially when it comes to diversity, expounded as follows:

"If in 2020 we're supposed to be having these type of conversations, then we need to address micro-aggressions that are placed on Black women.

"We need to address these racial stereotypes.

"I think it's important that we continue to do that."

In February, Harrison temporarily (or maybe permanently?) stepped down from his hosting duties for the program following a controversial interview with Lindsay about Rachael Kirkconnell‘s allegations of racism.

Lindsay has since said she doesn't harbor any grudge or hold any ill will against Harrison.

But also that he woefully misspoke and definitely should be on hiatus.

Shortly after the scandal went viral, Harrison released a statement about his decision to step aside.

“I have spent the last few days listening to the pain my words have caused, and I am deeply remorseful.

"My ignorance did damage to friends, colleagues and strangers alike. I have no one to blame but myself for what I said ad the way I spoke,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

“I set standards for myself, and have not met them. I feel that with every fiber of my being. Now, just as I taught my children to stand up, and to own their actions, I will do the same.”

The statement continued:

“By excusing historical racism, I defended it. I invoked the term ‘woke police,’ which is unacceptable. I am ashamed over how uninformed I was. I was so wrong.”

Harrison later apologized to Lindsey, a mea culpa that she accepted.

“We need to move forward,” Rachel said on Extra in March about the uproar.

“And for me, for us to move forward, I need to accept the apology, so we can all be better from this situation, which is what we want.”