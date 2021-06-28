Prince William Bashed Meghan Markle at Prince Philip's Funeral: I Can't Stand That Woman!

While the feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may have garnered the most tabloid headlines, it seems the beef between Meghan and Prince William is just as intense -- if not more so.

As far as William is concerned, all of the problems that are currently troubling his family began the day that Prince Harry met Meghan.

William probably feels that his family's fortunes have been in sharp decline ever since.

And he's right about that -- but he's wrong about who's to blame.

No doubt William blames Meghan for exposing some of his family's more nefarious and malicious practices during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, but if the royals hadn't spent so many years being consumed by racism, elitism, and pettiness, there would have been nothing to expose.

But the royal family is the world's most exclusive cult, and William has been drinking the Kool-Aid since his days of sporting diapers emblazoned with the Windsor coat of arms.

So there's no room in his mind for self-reflection -- but there's plenty of room for hating Meghan.

Normally, it would be unbecoming of a royal to openly express contempt for a relative, but according to a new report from Page Six, William's resentment toward Meghan is so all-consuming that he simply can't keep it to himself.

Shortly after the death of Prince Philip back in April, Harry traveled to the UK for his grandfather's funeral.

Royal watchers were hopeful that the occasion would bring the two brothers together and provide an opportunity for them to settle their differences.

Needless to say, that didn't happen.

Instead, insiders claim, William's hostility toward the Duchess of Sussex was exacerbated by his feeling that Philip spent his final days in pained confusion because of Meghan's disloyalty.

According to one insider, William took the occasion to dredge up old slights, including the allegation that Meghan mistreated the staff during her time at Kensington Palace.

“But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff -- merciless,” one source quotes William as saying.

Obviously, William didn't mean "that bloody woman" as a compliment.

Apparently, the comment was not made in Harry's presence, but the meeting between the brothers was quite tense, just the same.

“There they were, at each other’s throats as fiercely as ever,” said an anonymous friend of both William and Harry.

“The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said.”

Sadly it sounds as though there's little chance of William and Harry reconciling.

The brothers are scheduled to reunite on Thursday for the unveiling of a memorial statue honoring their mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a car crash in 1997.

Again, some are holding out hope that the solemn occasion will lead William and Harry to take a big picture view and set aside their petty differences.

But the emotional nature of the event might actually serve as an obstacle to any sort of fence-mending.

After all, insiders say it was his memories of Diana's death that motivated Harry to put some distance between Meghan and his toxic family.