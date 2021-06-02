Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: What Will They Name Their Baby Girl?

The royal family's sycophants worry that Meghan Markle has doomed the monarchy, somehow.

In real life, however, Meghan and Harry are more focused upon good things coming in their future.

Together, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting baby #2, and the due date is not far off.

They are expecting a girl. What will they name her?

Obviously, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have not announced any baby names.

In fact, many parents wait until their children are born before making a name final.

You might meet your baby and realize that, actually, the name that had sounded so perfect just doesn't fit.

The Duke and Duchess have, however, dropped hints about what their daughter might be named.

Some of those hints expand back for years.

In 2019, when the two of them were expecting Archie, they discussed baby names that they would choose for a baby girl.

At that time, Meghan met with some young students and spoke to a 7-year-old girl.

The girl, named Megan, bonded with the Duchess over their shared name (give or take an H).

At that time, the little girl offered a name suggestion, and got a response.

"I asked her whether she would call her baby Amy if she has a girl," Megan Dudley told reporters at the time.

She continued: "And she said, 'That's a really pretty name, I like it. We'll have to think about it.'"

It was at this same meet-and-greet with children when Harry seemed to express an interest in variants of the name "Lily."

Even before that, in 2018, the Duke and Duchess were dropping hints.

At the time, they visited Australia and met with student sustainability leaders at South Melbourne Beach.

There, an inquisitive 12-year-old had many questions about their firstborn's future name.

"We've been given a long list of names from everyone," Meghan shared at that time, very diplomatically.

She promised the tween, named Charlie: "we're going to sit down and have a look at them."

It was in that same city where Harry complimented a girl named Harriet, noting that she has a "great name."

In April, Prince Philip passed away, either due to poor health or due to the royal necromancer taking a sick day.

As a result, some have begun to wonder if Philippa might be the name of Harry and Meghan's child.

This isn't just idle speculation. Gambling sites have seen a spike in this prediction.

The UK gambling site Ladbrokes (a terminally British name) set the odds for that name at 3-to-1.

"The support for baby Philippa is showing no signs of slowing down," the site explained.

"And," they continued, "we've been forced to trim the odds again that it's the name for Harry and Meghan's daughter."

Notably, Harry's cousins Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall both took a similar route.

Both of their newborn sons were given the middle name of Philip.

There are other very compelling considerations, however.

Diana seems like a very likely name.

It's a classical name that doesn't sound out of place.

The name works today, has persisted for millennia, and was the name of Prince Harry's late, great mother.

Elizabeth is always an option.

Harry has had a close relationship with his beloved grandmother.

And reportedly, Meghan and the Queen got along better than Meghan's critics would have liked.

What are the odds?

Gambling sites have their own ideas about each of these names and more.

But no one really knows.

In fact, when Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, no one expected his name.

"Archie" threw everyone for a loop.

We're sure that Meghan and Harry will name their daughter out of love and consideration for her future, not based upon external expectations.