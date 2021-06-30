Phylicia Rashad Applauds Release of Bill Cosby: Justice Has Been Served!

As previously and depressingly reportedly, Bill Cosby is now a free man.

In a stunning turn of events on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the comedian's sexual assault conviction.

It determined that an agreement Cosby made with a previous prosecutor should have precluded him from being charged in the case -- which, to be clear, doesn't mean Cosby wasn't found guilty of rape.

It just means he's been released on a technicality.

The court's judgment states Cosby "must be discharged [from prison], and any future prosecution on these particular charges must be barred."

He was subsequently set free at 2:30 p.m EST.

Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in 2018 after Andrea Constand said he had drugged her and sexually assaulted her in his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania home in 2004.

She was one of approximately 60 women who made this sort of accusation against Cosby.

The reaction of most people to Cosby's sentencing getting vacated has been one of shock and absolute disgust, considering the evidence against him.

Cosby has never shown an ounce of remorse for any of his alleged actions, either.

Phylicia Rashad, however, had a very different kind of response to this legal develoopment.

“FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted – a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” the 73-year rold actress tweeted on Wednesday, June 30, after the news made headlines.

Rashad and Cosby, of course, starred for years as husband and wife on The Cosby Show, one of the most iconic sitcoms of all-time.

They even teamed up once again on the far less successful series Cosby.

It's one thing to be loyal, however. It's a very different thing to be blindly loyal, especially in light of the endless array of heinous allegations against Cosby.

Social media users quickly jumped all over Rashad for her support of a convicted rapist, prompting the following subsequent message from the veteran actress:

I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward.

My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects.

My heartfelt wish is for healing.

After the Cosby's conviction was overturned, district attorney Kevin Steele released a statement that confirmed Cosby's actual guilt.

He explained the decision to release Cosby resulted from "a procedural issue that is irrelevant to the facts of the crime.

"I want to commend Cosby's victim Andrea Constand for her bravery in coming forward and remaining steadfast throughout this long ordeal, as well as all of the other women who have shared similar experiences.

"My hope is that this decision will not dampen the reporting of sexual assaults by victims."

There was also this from Gloria Allred, who represented a number of the women who testified during Cosby's trial that Cosby had sexually abused them:

"This decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court today to overturn the conviction of Bill Cosby must be devastating for Bill Cosby's accusers.

"My heart especially goes out to those who bravely testified in both of his criminal cases."

Allred concluded:

"Despite the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision, this was an important fight for justice.

"And even though the court overturned the conviction on technical grounds, it did not vindicate Bill Cosby's conduct and should not be interpreted as a statement or a finding that he did not engage in the acts of which he has been accused."

Amen.