NeNe Leakes Reveals Gregg's Cancer Has Returned

It's obviously old news that NeNe Leakes is no longer on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

But that has not stopped fans from following NeNe's life after Bravo.

Unfortunately, the franchise legend now has a heartbreaking update.

Two years after he was declared cancer-free, Gregg's cancer has returned.

On Monday, June 28, NeNe Leakes spoke to The Jasmine Brand on Instagram Live.

She revealed that her 66-year-old husband is back in the hospital.

He has undergone surgery and is currently recovering from that surgery.

The 66-year-old reality star — who was previously diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer — is back in the hospital, recovering after undergoing surgery.

"He's been in the hospital for a week, tomorrow," NeNe shared.

The 53-year-old Bravo Alum predicted: "I'm sure he'll be home in about a week or so."

"He had to have a surgery," NeNe shared.

This was, she confirmed, the first time that she has disclosed this particular information on Gregg's condition.

NeNe then understated: "It's difficult."

NeNe observed that Gregg was "different" to her.

"He's super small," she characterized.

"If you've ever been around somebody who's had cancer before, he's different," NeNe explained. "He's different."

She is describing an all-too-familiar horror.

Cancer can distort the human body. The intense treatments that fight cancer can do the same.

The result can seem like a frail version of the person the cancer patient once was.

In June of 2018, NeNe first revealed that Gregg had been diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer.

She captioned an emotional post on Instagram showing Gregg in a doctor's office.

"The fight begins," NeNe wrote at that time. She was very right.

From that point, fans on social media and Bravo viewers watched Gregg's cancer battle.

The horrific disease exacted a terrible toll upon his body.

And, as depicted on Season 11, the journey was extremely hard on their marriage.

"It's very, very hard to be a caretaker," NeNe acknowledged during Gregg's cancer battle.

"People call and they say, 'How's Gregg doing?'" she noted.

NeNe continued: "And I want to throw the phone and say, 'How the f--k am I doing? I'm going crazy over here, Gregg is wearing me out!'"

"I am not good at this s--t! I would rather hire somebody," NeNe expressed.

"Gregg doesn't wants me to hire somebody, but I'm just not good," she lamented.

NeNe said: "I'm not good at fluffing the pillow; I'm good at buying the pillow."

Nearly a year later, in April of 2019, NeNe confessed that she was contemplating divorcing Gregg (again).

Her reason, as explained at the Reunion special, was his treatment of her during his chemotherapy.

Chemo is hard on the body, the mind, and the spirit -- patients can become cruel and lash out at caregivers.

As we noted, it would not have been their first breakup.

NeNe and Gregg married in 1997, divorcing 14 years later in 2011.

Just two years after that, they remarried, in June of 2013, after reconciling.

"We always hurt the ones we love…" Gregg later wrote on Instagram.

He explained that this happens "because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back."

"I'm tired of hurting my wife," Gregg expressed, "who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too."

"She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me," Gregg acknowledged.

"I pray to God to get it together… she's done NO wrong… this is ALL on me," he wrote.

Gregg warned his followers: "Cancer will change your life."

In May of 2019, NeNe joyfully proclaimed that, according to the PET scan, Gregg was cancer free.

In turn, Gregg supported NeNe emotionally last September as she ceased to be a Real Housewife.

Our hearts go out to Gregg and NeNe at this time, and we wish him a swift and full recovery.