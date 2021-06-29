NeNe Leakes Reveals Gregg's Cancer Has Returned

by at .

It's obviously old news that NeNe Leakes is no longer on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

But that has not stopped fans from following NeNe's life after Bravo.

Unfortunately, the franchise legend now has a heartbreaking update.

Two years after he was declared cancer-free, Gregg's cancer has returned.

NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes, Thanksgiving 2018

On Monday, June 28, NeNe Leakes spoke to The Jasmine Brand on Instagram Live.

She revealed that her 66-year-old husband is back in the hospital.

He has undergone surgery and is currently recovering from that surgery.

NeNe Leakes Speaks to the Camera About the Greece Trip

The 66-year-old reality star — who was previously diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer — is back in the hospital, recovering after undergoing surgery.

"He's been in the hospital for a week, tomorrow," NeNe shared.

The 53-year-old Bravo Alum predicted: "I'm sure he'll be home in about a week or so."

Gregg Leakes Has Cancer

"He had to have a surgery," NeNe shared.

This was, she confirmed, the first time that she has disclosed this particular information on Gregg's condition.

NeNe then understated: "It's difficult."

NeNe Leakes Speaks at the Aftershow

NeNe observed that Gregg was "different" to her.

"He's super small," she characterized.

"If you've ever been around somebody who's had cancer before, he's different," NeNe explained. "He's different."

Nene and Gregg Leakes

She is describing an all-too-familiar horror.

Cancer can distort the human body. The intense treatments that fight cancer can do the same.

The result can seem like a frail version of the person the cancer patient once was.

NeNe Leakes' Eyes Widen in Anger

In June of 2018, NeNe first revealed that Gregg had been diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer.

She captioned an emotional post on Instagram showing Gregg in a doctor's office.

"The fight begins," NeNe wrote at that time. She was very right.

NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes

From that point, fans on social media and Bravo viewers watched Gregg's cancer battle.

The horrific disease exacted a terrible toll upon his body.

And, as depicted on Season 11, the journey was extremely hard on their marriage.

NeNe Leakes Swagg Boutique

"It's very, very hard to be a caretaker," NeNe acknowledged during Gregg's cancer battle.

"People call and they say, 'How's Gregg doing?'" she noted.

NeNe continued: "And I want to throw the phone and say, 'How the f--k am I doing? I'm going crazy over here, Gregg is wearing me out!'"

NeNe Leakes Reaction Image

"I am not good at this s--t! I would rather hire somebody," NeNe expressed.

"Gregg doesn't wants me to hire somebody, but I'm just not good," she lamented.

NeNe said: "I'm not good at fluffing the pillow; I'm good at buying the pillow."

Nene Leakes and Gregg Leakes Attend Reunion

Nearly a year later, in April of 2019, NeNe confessed that she was contemplating divorcing Gregg (again).

Her reason, as explained at the Reunion special, was his treatment of her during his chemotherapy.

Chemo is hard on the body, the mind, and the spirit -- patients can become cruel and lash out at caregivers.

NeNe Leakes on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10

As we noted, it would not have been their first breakup.

NeNe and Gregg married in 1997, divorcing 14 years later in 2011.

Just two years after that, they remarried, in June of 2013, after reconciling.

NeNe Leakes Selfie

"We always hurt the ones we love…" Gregg later wrote on Instagram.

He explained that this happens "because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back."

"I'm tired of hurting my wife," Gregg expressed, "who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too."

NeNe Leakes, Smiling with Rings

"She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me," Gregg acknowledged.

"I pray to God to get it together… she's done NO wrong… this is ALL on me," he wrote.

Gregg warned his followers: "Cancer will change your life."

Gregg Leakes is Cancer Free

In May of 2019, NeNe joyfully proclaimed that, according to the PET scan, Gregg was cancer free.

In turn, Gregg supported NeNe emotionally last September as she ceased to be a Real Housewife.

Our hearts go out to Gregg and NeNe at this time, and we wish him a swift and full recovery.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

NeNe Leakes Biography

NeNe Picture
NeNe Leakes has risen to fame thanks to her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. NeNe doesn't along well at all with castmate Kim... More »
Full Name
NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes Photos

NeNe Leakes and Andy Cohen
NeNe Leakes in Miami
NeNe Leakes as a Housewife
NeNe Leakes: A Photo
NeNe Leakes Mocks Her Rivals
NeNe Leakes Speaks at the Aftershow

NeNe Leakes Quotes

NeNe Leakes: I am very rich, b--ch! Do you understand?
Sheree Whitfield: You must not know what rich is... if you're rich, you need to get your f--king teeth fixed! How 'bout that?!

[to Andy Cohen and Kenya Moore] Do I need to pull down your pants and kiss your ass? Should I hold a gay function?

NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes Videos

NeNe Leakes EXPLODES at Kenya Moore During Kandi Burruss' Baby Shower!
NeNe Leakes EXPLODES at Kenya Moore During Kandi Burruss' Baby Shower!
NeNe Leakes: I Hate These Bishes! Bring Back Kim Zolciak!
NeNe Leakes: I Hate These Bishes! Bring Back Kim Zolciak!
NeNe Leakes EXPLODES, Curses at Producer: You Can't Control Me!!
NeNe Leakes EXPLODES, Curses at Producer: You Can't Control Me!!