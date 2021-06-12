NBC Stops Production on Reality Show Due to Outbreak of Explosive Diarrhea

Look.

If we were more mature, we likely woul not report on this story.

We'd just let it go right on by, perhaps pausing for a moment to feel terribly for the folks involved.

But then we'd return to reporting on far more important celebrity gossip topics, such as the departure of Chris Harrison from The Bachelor or the potential paralysis of Jenelle Evans.

Alas.

We are not that mature.

Therefore, we're here to state that production on NBC's upcoming game show Ultimate Slip 'N Slide has been halted indefinitely after a crew member on its set in Simi Valley, California, tested positive for giardia.

This is a microscopic parasite that, when swallowed, causes diarrheal disease.

To be more specific, and nauseating, The Wrap reported on Thursday that “up to 40 crew members fell violently ill,” citing a “person with knowledge of the production.”

This individual said people were “collapsing” and “being forced to run into port-o-potties” due to “awful explosive diarrhea."

Reality television often makes us feel ill as well.

But no quite to this degree.

TMZ, for its part, quoted an anonymous source “close to production” as saying that multiple people were ill with gastrointestinal symptoms.”

Giardia can be found "on surfaces or in soil, food, or water that has been contaminated with feces from infected people or animals," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pet owners may be familiar with the sickness because dogs often come down with it after drinking dirty stream water.

A spokesperson for Universal Television Alternative Studios, which is producing the show for NBC, told People Magazine that it is “in the process of determining next steps in order to complete production.”

First, we presume, they must get out there and purchase every bottle of Pepto Bismol they can find.

"The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to stop production of Ultimate Slip 'N Slide at the current location," added this spokesperson.

Ultimate Slip 'N Slide is currently scheduled to premiere on Sunday, August 8 at 10:30 p.m. ET, after the Olympic Summer Games' closing ceremony.

The series -- hosted by Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches -- takes Wham-O's iconic backyard waterslide game and transforms "into a real-life water park full of gigantic slippery rides with the chance to take home a big cash prize," an NBC press release previously read.