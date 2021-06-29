Natalie Mordovtseva: Did She Get a Nose Job Like She Planned?

by at .

On Sunday night's 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Mike was initially very chill about Natalie's news.

That is, until a later conversation between the two of them led to Mike exploding over how she had ambushed him.

While preparing dinner at a friend's house, Natalie broke the news that her nasal surgery had been scheduled.

This was all filmed many months ago. Did Natalie get a nosejob?

Natalie Mordovtseva in Dramatic Lighting

At the Season 8 Tell All, Natalie Mordovtseva expressed her desire to have surgery on her nose.

The context was that she was voicing support for cosmetic work, alongside Rebecca and Yara.

Her castmates (sans Julia) supported her desire while also encouraging her that her nose was perfect as is.

Natalie Mordovtseva - my nose, I want to do my nose

Natalie didn't really elaborate on the Tell All about what she wanted done or why.

Or, if she did, it may have been edited out ... either for time or to avoid spoilers.

Because on Season 6, Episode 10, Natalie revealed that she needed nasal surgery to fix a dire problem.

Natalie Mordovtseva - I'm going to have surgery on my nose

"I'm going to have surgery on my nose," Natalie told her friend, Juliana, during a visit to her home.

Juliana was suprised, knowing that there was an issue but not having realized how serious it was.

"I'm having surgery next week," Natalie revealed. So soon!

Natalie Mordovtseva - it's very expensive here. unreal

Natalie shared that she found the absolute nightmare of American healthcare to be, well, bewildering.

Unlike in most industrialized nations, Americans have to pay for health insurance.

To make matters worse, insurance doesn't even cover everything. It's a horror ... one making her afraid to tell Mike.

Natalie Mordovtseva - when I tell him about the surgery

Mike is in debt, having pulled out all of the stops in order to purchase family land in rural Washington from his father.

As a result, not only does he have a commute that lasts for hours every day, but he is also sensitive about spending money.

Natalie worried that he would not respond well if she told him that her doctor had scheduled her surgery.

Natalie Mordovtseva - they put me an operation

It's hard to say whether dropping the bombshell on him at Juliana's was the right move or not.

On the one hand, he did respond very calmly.

He simply asked what day it was, so that he could take that day off to be there for her.

Mike Youngquist calmly asks which day, so he can pick her up

On the other hand, Mike understood that Natalie had brought it up in front of a friend and cameras.

Later, he expressed how distressed he was that she didn't tell him.

Juliana's friend said it best: the two have major communication issues.

Natalie's friend Juliana says - speaking together, more communication

"I've been having a lot of breathing problems since I came to America," Natalie explained to the camera.

"I couldn't sleep normally," she admitted.

"I sleep for few hours and wake up in panic attacks," Natalie revealed, "because it just keep coming, some liquid."

Natalie Mordovtseva is less than interested in car engines

"And it causes me a lot of pain," Natalie expressed.

"So," she revealed, "I have to have surgery."

The surgery would be "for them to figure out what's going on."

Natalie Mordovtseva - I've been having a lot of breathing problems

Fans have two big questions about Natalie's surgery.

One, why do previews show Mike complaining that she "ghosted" him the day of her surgery?

Two, was this exploratory nasal surgery going to double as her "nose job" that she wanted to do?

Natalie Mordovtseva on Instagram

The answer to the first is that we have no idea, but will hopefully find out this Sunday.

Maybe there was a phone issue. Maybe she was distracted. Maybe they had another nasty argument.

The answer to the second is ... no.

Natalie Mordovtseva Gives an Intense Look

If Natalie has had any cosmetic surgery on her nose, it's not showing up on any of her Instagram posts.

The whole point of cosmetic surgery is usually for something to look visibly different.

So it's probably safe to say that she has not had a rhinoplasty, though she does use lip fillers.

Natalie Mordovtseva Pouts in the Woods

Perhaps Natalie will unveil a brand new nose at the Tell All.

However, we kind of doubt it.

It's unclear where she would get the financing ... unless she advertised the surgeon on her previously reported season of The Single Life.

