Natalie Mordovtseva Blamed By 90 Day Fiance Fans After Three Failed Marriages

On Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, Natalie Mordovtseva spent the better part of the season hunting for the engagement ring.

She eventually got her wish and even married Mike Youngquist, but we all know that the marriage fell apart.

There's a lot to be said about Mike (and his mom), but ... fans are pointing out that this isn't her first rodeo.

After three failed marriages, is this all Natalie's fault?

Natalie Mordovtseva Pouts in the Woods

Natalie Mordovtseva has been the target of fan outrage and ridicule for muliple seasons.

(To be honest, it's part of the reason that she and Mike have stayed on the franchise this long)

However, in recent episodes, things have been more sympathetic.

Natalie Mordovtseva Waits for a Reaction

It's not that Natalie has been that different over the past few episodes.

She's still, well, eccentric. Okay, she's weird.

From odd giggling fits to behavior that seems childish, Natalie is still Natalie.

Natalie Mordovtseva giggles awkwardly - it's incredible Thanksgiving for me

The difference, what is currently painting her in a more sympathetic light, is her circumstances.

On screen, she has been clashing with her mother-in-law, Trish.

Trish has been giving her a hard time.

Trish to Mike Youngquist - get a water moccasin out of it

When Mike reminded his mom that Natalie doesn't eat poultry, Trish suggested serving her water mocassins for Thanksgiving.

Though some viewers assumed that these were fish ... they are venomous snakes.

Trish was joking, but her contempt was clear.

massive piggy bank collection by Trish

Then, Natalie and Mike arrived to Trish's house.

Natalie was nervous -- Trish had, after all, twice tried to sabotage her wedding, and succeeded the first time.

Inside, though, she was mostly just weirded out by the spooky piggy bank collection.

Natalie Mordovtseva - her house is full of piggy banks

Trish didn't waste any time when it came to pressuring Mike and Natalie for grandbabies.

Natalie found it amusing that Trish was negging her about her age and showing her an antique crib.

It seemed odd to her that a woman who didn't want her to marry her son also wanted her to give her grandbabies.

Trish shows Mike Youngquist the antique crib

Trish also got on Natalie's case about work.

Natalie doesn't have her work visa yet, so she cannot yet legally get a job in the United States despite filling out the paperwork.

Trish decided that she wanted Natalie to be useful, so she made sure that she learned how to stack firewood.

Mike Youngquist, Natalie Mordovtseva, and Trish stack firewood

That very specific skill sounds very useful if you happen to find yourself in the 1870s.

Trish also repeatedly pressured Natalie to give up on her career as an actress and journalist.

Instead, she told her daughter-in-law, Natalie should take advantage of being bilingual and become an interpreter.

HEA 6x06 sneak peek - Natalie Mordovtseva vs Trish

Suggesting this once would have been fine, even if it was misguided.

But Trish brought this up multiple times and would not let go of the topic.

Even when Natalie listed Trish's offenses before leaving, Trish continued to try to argue the point.

Trish still unsure how she offended Natalie

Mike was not innocent in any of this.

He didn't stand by his wife. He didn't even seem to try to make peace.

Instead he just sat back and chuckled ... reminding many viewers of Colt, Debbie, and Larissa.

Natalie Mordovtseva - she called me hooker, your mom

We know from numerous spoilers that Natalie and Mike broke up.

Uncle Beau confirmed it.

Natalie even accidentally confirmed it while promoting her upcoming appearance on The Single Life.

Trish brings out birthday cake for Mike Youngquist

Now, fans are giving her a hard time after she seems to have had three failed marriages.

Her first husband was allegedly a Cypriot businessman by the name of Zenon Pierides.

It is said that Natalie left him and returned to Ukraine after he filed for bankruptcy.

Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva at the Season 8 Tell All

Natalie later went on to marry a man known only as Mr. Podyakov.

The two were married for eight years, following what Natalie described as a very expensive wedding.

Natalie shared with cameras that she ended that marriage because she was not yet ready to have children.

Natalie Mordovtseva on Instagram

Fans aren't sure if they believe that these marriages ended as described.

First of all, we have all witnessed Natalie's neurotic behavior on camera.

While Mike (and Trish) could potentially bring out a lot of frustration with their own antics, some of that is just who Natalie is.

Natalie Mordovtseva in white summer dress with neighbor Tamara

Also, Uncle Beau and Tamara recently described Natalie as being a "slob."

According to Tamara, she only cooked for Mike once, and Tamara worked as Mike's housekeeper after Natalie arrived.

If this is true -- which some fans do question -- this would mean that Natalie cleaned those few times on camera to deceive fans.

Natalie Mordovtseva - oh I found softener (NOOOO)

Of course, all things considered, maybe it was better if Tamara did the cleaning.

The truth is that we don't yet know the details of how their marriage ended.

Natalie having exes doesn't make her the "problem" in the marriage.

Mike Youngquist doesn't think that it's a big deal; just traditons and caution

Mike's been married before, too.

He is a flawed person, just like Natalie, with good qualities and bad qualities.

People fall in and out of love, and exchanging vows doesn't change that. Sometimes, that's life.

