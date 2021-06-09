Michelle Duggar Makes Rare Public Appearance Amid Josh's Scandal

Normally, by this point in the summer, the Duggars would be planning trips and filming Counting On at Jim Bob's palatial home in Tontitown, Arkansas.

But this year, they're focusing the entirety of their energy on Josh Duggar's arrest and upcoming trial.

In case you somehow haven't heard, Josh was arrested on child pornography charges back in April.

Josh Duggar Mug Shot

The family was (we sincerely hope) unaware of his actions, but their lives have been profoundly affected by his arrest, nonetheless.

While the Duggars issued a formal response to the situation shortly after the arrest they've been quiet ever since.

Insiders say there are fears that Josh will be sentenced to 20 years, and that the scandal will bring about the end of the Duggar media empire.

Josh Duggar and His Wife

At this point, it's nearly impossible to imagine him beating the charges.

Reports friom the Department of Homeland Security inidcate that dozens of graphic photos and images were found on Josh's computer, some of them portraying children as young as 18 months old.

So it's not hard to see his family has been keeping such a low profile in recent weeks.

Josh Duggar at Church

But they can't hide from the public forever -- especially if they want to continue making money off of it.

The younger Duggars might still stand a chance of having successful careers after this, so it makes sense that they would be the ones who are still producing content these days.

The latest comes to us from YouTube, where Joy-Anna Duggar recently documented a visit from her mom.

Michelle Duggar on YouTube

“Look who showed up!” Joy exclaimed when her mother got on the floor to play with Joy's daughter.

Joy and Austin Forsyth are celebrating their wedding anniversary, and it seems that the desire to share that joy with fans led them to break the code of silence.

“We’ve been married for four years on Wednesday, which is crazy to think about,” Austin said in one of Joy's recent clips.

Joy, Austin Forsyth

Fans were eager to offer Joy and Austin their congrats, but they seemed more interested in Michelle's rare social media appearance.

As widely hated as Josh is, and as much as detractors criticized his parents' choice to help him evade prosecution following his first scandal, Duggar fans are still concerned with Michelle's well-being.

This is the first time that a new photo or video has been posted of her since she and Jim Bob issued their fiormal, boilerplate statement back in April.

Jinger and Michelle in LA

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time,” the statement reads.

“The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner," Jim Bob and Michelle continued.

"We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar as a Couple

While she's certainly complicit in all of this, but we wish Michelle no harm. 

Especially since if she stays healthy, she might one day take the stand to testify against Jim Bob.

Sure, it's highly unlikely, be we can dream!

