Meri Brown Stuns in Makeover, Sparks New Round of Secret Lover Speculation

As previously reported, Meri Brown took a major professional step last week.

The veteran Sister Wives star returned to Utah and re-opened her bed and breakfast there -- after having closed down the establishment for a few weeks after her mother's tragic passing.

Now, however, many social media followers are wondering whether Meri has also taken a major personal step.

And said speculation is based on the following photograph:

The 50-year old uploaded this snapshot to her Instagram page on Monday, showing off a fresh look for her many followers and writing as a simple caption:

"Just a little on the shorter side.... I don't hate it...."

Meri also added the hashtags #LivingMyWhy, #BecauseICan, #LoveWhatIDo, #LoveWhoIAm, #Hair, #Haircut, #NewHair.

She looks pretty great, doesn't she?

Many observers, however, are wondering just why Meri has made herself over in such a manner.

Has she done so simply for her own benefit? Simply to feel better about herself and/or simply because she was sick of her old look?

Or might Meri be truly, finally, once-and-for-all be moving on from Kody Brown, following several months' worth of questions from TLC viewers about why she would stick with a husband who treats her so badly?

It's also now worth posing the following query:

Does Meri have a secret boyfriend in Utah?

Could this explain why she keeps going back there and why she has now given herself a sleeker and sexier look?

There's no evidence of this relationship, just to be clear.

But plenty of Internet users are under the impression that Meri must be seeing someone because, let's face it, how else could she even be remotely happy... considering the way Kody talks and behaves?

To celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on this most recent season of Sister Wives, Meri and Kody sat down for a picnic... and a bonding session.

"Meri and I had problems like this long before Janelle even came into the family," Kody told the camera at one point.

"We went a couple of years, a lot of counseling, figuring things out, and as we went through this process, I'm looking for a spark -- something to initiate some form of desire for a relationship with each other.

"And in this time, it has never manifested."

Kody and Meri got married way back in 1990.

However, they divorced in 2014 so that Kody could marry Robyn and legally adopt her children from a previous relationship.

There's been evident tension between the spouses ever since.

Reflecting on their romance on this past season, Kody told Meri he didn't really think they missed one another. Not really.

"I think we miss the idea of us -- we don't miss each other," he explained, prompting this response from his first spouse:

"Speak for yourself. I do have a strong draw to you, but I do not act on that because I know how you feel. I can't make you care for me.

"I can't change that."

Opening up in a confessional, Meri said she had tried initiating romance with her husband. For real.

"He has said to me, 'You just need to make it known. You need to flirt with me.' …

"And so I try those things and he backs off more, so I back off more. I was like, 'Oh, that didn't work. That was uncomfortable.'

"But at the same time, like, I want to keep putting myself out there because this is what I want. I'm not giving up."

Emphasized Meri on this same episode:

I'm not walking away.

Why? For heaven's sake, why?!?

We may never know for sure.