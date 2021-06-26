Meri Brown Shows Support for LGBTQ Community: "I Have Your Back"

Meri Brown isn't here to address her marriage at the moment.

She's not here to talk about the future of Sister Wives.

Instead, the veteran reality star would like to focus on something far more important at the moment:

The struggles of those within the LGBTQ community.

"I don't claim to understand the pain, conflict, or struggle the LGBTQ community may feel. I know I don't always use proper terminology and lingo," Brown admitted to open her latest Instagram post, continuing as follows:

"Because I'm not queer, I don't experience or understand the rejection and judgment those of you who are, feel.

"There's SO much I don't know or understand."

Meri's daughter, Mariah, is openly gay.

She's engaged to a woman named Audrey.

For all the times we criticize Kody Brown for being a selfish and awful husband, we need to give him credit for the way he handled Mariah's reveal years ago.

Even though many within the Mormon religion are against the concept of homosexuality, Kody embraced his daughter with open arms at the time.

"What I do know is this," Meri elaborated on this same topic.

"You are safe with me. I know there are so many who struggle to feel seen and loved.

"I see you, and I send you my love.

"I want every person to feel comfortable in their skin. To be who they really are. To feel confident and whole and strong. To just be."

Brown shared this message toward the end of Pride Month.

This is the promotion of the self-affirmation, dignity, equality, and increased visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ) people as a social group.

Pride, as opposed to shame and social stigma, is the predominant outlook that bolsters most LGBT rights movements.

Pride has lent its name to LGBTQ-themed organizations, institutes, foundations, book titles, periodicals, a cable TV station, and the Pride Library.

Here is how Meri concluded her admirable post:

I often feel at a loss to know what I could ever possibly do to contribute to peace and healing and acceptance. So I will just love. I will support. I will have your back.

Always.

Way to go, Meri.

We salute the Sister Wives star for taking this step, for writing these words and for being there for Mariah.

Well done all around.