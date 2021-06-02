Meri Brown Reopens Business, Really Hopes She Can Make Her Mom Proud

Meri Brown just took a major step in both her personal life and her professional life.

The veteran Sister Wives star has announced on Instagram that she recently reopened Lizzie's Heritage Inn, her bed and breakfast in Utah that has been closed for the last two months.

The business suffered over the past year or so due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but then the establishment and Meri herself suffered the gravest blow possible this spring when Brown's mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, passed away.

She was 76 years old.

Brown has paid heartfelt tribute to Bonnie on more than one occasion since, pouring her emotions out for all to see on social media.

"As I've spent the last couple weeks getting the house ready, I've smiled, I've cried, I've come across things I need to tell her," Meri wrote on Tuesday, referencing Bonnie, who played a key role with various tasks all around the inn.

"Things like, now I know why the electrician didn't call you back that day, why the doorbell only works sometimes and not others, and you should try this new rice crispy treat flavor we planned on doing together."

As she has so often done ever since losing her parent, Meri grew especially candid as the message continued.

"I'm nervous about doing this, she had it so dialed in and knew the drill," Brown admitted.

"Yet, I'm excited to once again share the history and beauty of this home and the spirit within it's walls.

"I also know I have a team behind me. I've got my techy people, because y'all know I don't do technology!

"I've got my accountant who worked with mom and knew anything and everything about the financial aspect."

Meri went on to list more and more people who have been of assistance to her in this endeavor.

"I've got my legal person, the one who, although I don't call her back when I'm supposed to because I'm crazy swamped with life and work and emotions and everything else, is walking me through all that legal 'stuff' that has to happen when someone passes.

"I've got Mariah and Audrey and my sisters who've all been here at different times helping mom/grandma, so if I don't know something, one of them do.

"Like how she liked the coffee bar set up, how to fold the towels (because y'all, there's a way) and where all the room keys are hidden.

"And let us not forget the cook!"

Meri -- who may or may not have a boyfriend in Utah -- was building up to a point here.

"I also have my BFF, you already know and love her, the one I Marco Polo with on the daily, the one who knows my random thoughts at all hours of the day, my fears, my sadness, my weirdness, you know, all the things," Brown wrote.

"And Mom.

"I know she's still hanging around, giving me strength, guidance, and courage. I'm so grateful for that."

So while her marriage is crumbling, and while fans are calling for her to leave Kody far behind, Meri is simply ignoring the haters and focusing on, well, the lovers.

She concluded her latest post as follows:

My point in all this? Y'all, it takes a village!as much as I want to be independent and strong, I don't always feel like I am. I have my people to lean on, and lean on them I do!

So grateful, so blessed!