Meghan Markle: I NEVER Bullied My Staff! And I Can PROVE It!

Meghan Markle has been the target of so many allegations during her time in the spotlight that it can be difficult to keep them all straight.

One of the most persistent, of course, has been the claim that Meghan bullied staff members during her time living at Kensington Hall.

This one has refused to go away, largely because the royals and the tabloid press continue to obsess over it.

Earlier this week, we learned that Prince William ranted about Meghan and her alleged mistreatment of his staff following his attendance at Prince Philip's funeral.

He'll likely never have to answer for that for two reasons:

1. It took place behind closed doors and was only leaked to the press well after the fact.

2. As the heir to the throne and one of the few royals who's still in the Queen's good graces, William is virtually untouchable.

But the British tabloid press is much more vulnerable, and it seems that Meghan and Prince Harry are planning to hit them where it hurts.

Just before Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired back in March, the media obtained an email from Meghan's former press secretary, Jason Knauf, which contained some bombshell allegations about the Duchess' behavior:

"I am very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year," Knauf's email read.

"The treatment of X [name removed] was totally unacceptable," he continued.

"The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y [name removed] and seeking to undermine her confidence," Knauf added.

"We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y [name removed]."

Via statements from her representatives and legal counsel, Meghan has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Now, royal historian Robert Lacey -- whose book about the William and Harry feud was recently released with new chapters -- has revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken steps to decisively disprove the allegations:

"We have recently learned the 'human resources' issues—that question of alleged bullying—are still being processed," Lacey told the Mail.

"Harry and Meghan, I am told, have drawn up a 30-page dossier in justification of their treatment of staff, setting out precise details of why they parted company with certain personnel," he added.

"These are murky waters, and who can tell what resolution may be achieved?"

Yes, it seems that Harry and Meghan are determined to put a stop to these rumors by whatever means necessary.

But as Lacey notes, this is an unprecedented move, and there's no telling what sort of opposition they might face.

Lacey's book also addresses the claim that it was William's idea to "split up the household" so that residents of Kensington Palace -- at that time, Will, Kate, Harry, and Meghan -- would not have to share an office or work on the same initiatives together.

"William, for his part, felt just as strongly about Meghan and the need for her subversive 'agenda' to be removed from the operations of the British monarchy, which she did not appear to understand or respect," he writes.

"He certainly wanted Meghan removed, for a start, from the hitherto harmonious joint household that he and his brother had operated together for the best part of a decade. William simply did not want her or Harry around any more."

Did William's decision have anything to do with Meghan's treatment of his staff?

It's too soon to tell, but we get the impression that additional information about this situation is forthcoming.