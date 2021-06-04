Meghan Markle Enduring Difficult, Painful Pregnancy (Report)

When Meghan Markle gave birth to her first child, there were lingering questions with regard to what role baby Archie would one day play in the institution of the royal family.

Meghan and Prince Harry were quick to address that curiosity by declining a royal title for the boy, thus assuring that he would remain a civilian and live a much more private life than his cousins.

These days, Meghan is expecting her second child, and she's under far less scrutiny than she was during her first pregnancy.

There are multiple reasons for this, of course.

For one, Meghan and Harry have severed many of their connections to the royal family and are no longer subject to the constant scrutiny of the London-based British tabloid press.

On top of that, they've made it clear that their children will never be in line for the throne, even distantly.

And according to a new report from In Touch, the lack of prying from the media and her in-laws has been one of the few things in which Meghan can take solace these days.

Insiders claim that Meghan is enduring a painful and difficult pregnancy.

The challenges reportedly came as a surprise, as the Duchess of Sussex encountered no such difficulties during her first pregnancy.

“Meghan hasn’t been sleeping, has a lot of nausea and she’s had to cancel a couple of professional obligations,” one source tells the outlet.

“It’s not going as easily as her last.”

Adding to the anxiety is the fact that Meghan previously suffered a miscarriage, an experience she recalled in harrowing detail in a New York Times essay that was published last year:

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote.

“In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”

Fortunately, Meghan and Harry's life is said to be much happier and quieter in Southern California than it was in London.

“To wind down and switch off, they go for family walks on the beach and spend time in their beautiful garden,” the source explains.

“Archie’s a real water baby and loves being in the pool. Harry can’t wait to teach him to swim this summer.”

Yes, it seems Archie has been both a welcome distraction and a source of delight during Meghan's difficult pregnancy.

“Archie can’t wait to meet his baby sister and loves putting his hand on his mummy’s tummy and feeling the baby move," the insider says.

"He’s such a caring, bright, loving little boy and is super advanced for his age.”

Thankfully, Meghan is in an environment that's much more conducive to happiness and mental health than the one that she endured in London.

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan revealed that she's expecting a girl.

While the duchess has not revealed an exact due date, she has revealed that she's expecting her new arrival sometime this summer.

We wish Meghan and her family all the best in these difficult final months, and we look forward to the news of a healthy baby girl.