Meghan Markle Ghosts Chrissy Teigen as Bullying Scandal Escalates

In an age when public figures are regularly "cancelled" for just one ignorant or offensive tweet, it won't be easy for Chrissy Teigen to come back from a long and well-documented history of bullying Twitter users, many of whom were young, female celebrities.

Over the past few weeks, several well-known women have come forward with some truly shocking claims about Chrissy's past behavior.

Stars like Farrah Abraham and Courtney Stodden say they were bullied by Teigen, who allegedly stooped so low as to encourage them to commit suicide.

It's unclear if these claims will have any significant professional consequences for Chrissy -- but they've already cost her some very influential friends.

According to a new report from Radar Online, Meghan Markle has cut off contact with Teigen in response to the bullying controversy.

And as though this story didn't already have enough star power, Kim Kardashian is also involved.

It all began last month, when Kim allegedly offended Meghan and Prince Harry by including using their likenesses for a storyline in her popular mobile game.

Kim obviously has nothing to do with the development of the game, and she probably had no idea about the Meghan-like character.

That's where Chrissy comes in.

It seems that Teigen sought to cement her friendship with Meghan by acting as mediator and encouraging Kim to nix the characters and make a public apology.

"It was Chrissy who made Kim aware last month of Meghan’s displeasure over Kim potentially profiting over her and Harry’s life story with the game," an insider tells the outlet.

"Apparently, Meghan got word to Chrissy that she was none too pleased. Chrissy was more than happy to get in the middle of it all as a way of winning favor with Meghan," the source continues.

For Kim, it was a quick and easy fix, and for Chrissy, it was a cherished opportunity to get in the Duchess' good graces.

"For years, Chrissy’s been publicly courting Meghan to be her bestie gal pal," the insider says.

And it seems the Kard clan wanted in on that action, as well.

"Kim and her mom, Kris, had high hopes of Chrissy making introductions for the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan to the transplanted royals," says a different source.

"Kris’ entrepreneurial and social-climbing brain was working overtime on how a relationship with Meghan and Harry would benefit the family, and Chrissy was all too happy to oblige when the time was right."

But the whole scheme went awry when Chrissy got canceled as a result of her past behavior.

“Chrissy is really hurt by Meghan not returning her calls," the first source reveals.

"Immediately following Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview, Chrissy used her mighty social media platform to assure the world Meghan had to be telling the truth in the accusations she made against the royals.”

While we're sure Meghan still appreciates the favor, she's also a huge anti-bullying advocate.

The fact is, Chrissy encouraged teenage girls to kill themselves, and Meghan is not about to risk her reputation by co-signing that sort of behavior.

Teigen has issued an apology to those she hurt, but this wasn't a case of a rash decision made in the heat of an emotional moment.

This was years of harassment exposed by a slew of victims.

Maybe someday tensions will cool, and Chrissy will no longer be considered a toxic personality.

But for the time being, she may want to surrender her hopes of forming a real friendship with Meghan.