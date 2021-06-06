Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Welcome Baby Girl! (And We Love the Name!!!)

She. Is. HERE!

On Friday, June 4, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child and first daughter, a little girl whose name is a tribute to the latter's very famous grandmother.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," read a statement from the couple released on Sunday.

Where did such a unique name come from?

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA," continued the statement.

"She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

"Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

Markle and Harry, of course, were extremely critical of the Royal Family during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

However, the Duke was very quick to defend Queen Elizabeth on multiple occasions.

He often said he has nothing but love and respect for his grandmother, hence the selected name for his daughter.

Princess Diana, meanwhile, died in a tragic car accident in 1997.

"This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor," concluded the statement.

"The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

Meghan and Harry, meanwhile, also took to their Archewell website to share a personal message.

This is what they wrote:

On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili.

She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe.

Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.

The couple announced in February that the Suits alum was pregnant with baby numberr-two.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the pair’s rep said at the time.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

This confirmation came in the wake of Markle admitting late last year that she had previously suffered a miscarriage.

During their sit-down with Oprah the past spring, Meghan and Harry revealed they were expecting a baby girl.

"To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?" Harry said.

The twosome then said their immediate family would be complete after her arrival.

"Two is it," Markle said.

Prince Harry added of his feelings upon learning his second baby would a female:

"Grateful, having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl . . . now we've got our family and we've got four of us."

Meghan and Harry, of course, officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year.

Their desire to live a normal family life -- away from the spotlight, pressure and, let's face it, racism of Kensington Palace -- reportedly played a role in their stunning and historic decision.

Speaking to James Corden earlier this year, Harry told the talk show host that things have slowed down tremendously for him since relocating to California.

What's a typical day like these days?

"Depending on how the day's been, how busy it's been:

Do Archie's tea, give him a bath, read him a book, put him down, go downstairs.

"Meg might cook a meal, might order a takeaway, go upstairs, sit in bed, turn the TV on, watch some Jeopardy!, maybe watch a little bit of Netflix."

Sounds pretty perfect.

It just may be harder to Netflix and chill these days with a precious newborn at home, LOL.

Congrats to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!