Madison LeCroy Responds to Alex Rodriguez, Jay Cutler Allegations: I Swear I'm Not a Gold Digger!

Like many other reality shows, Southern Charm offers viewers a sort of wish fulfillment, as they get to live vicariously through depictions of mega-rich heirs who only work when and if they feel like it.

But while Shep Rose might get to lie back and collect "mailbox money" for the rest of his days, some folks in Charleston still make their living the old fashioned way.

Take Madison LeCroy, for example.

She owns a salon; she gets paid for appearing on the show, and she bangs professional athletes with the goal of getting her paws on their fortunes.

Hey, we're just kidding about that last part!

But in all seriousness, Madison does seem to have a predilection for guys who throw balls for a living.

And it seems that she's especially drawn to the ones who are already in serious relationships.

Back in January, LeCroy was linked to Jay Cutler right around the time the former Chicago Bears quarterback ended his marriage to Kristin Cavallari.

Shortly thereafter, Madison got involved with Alex Rodriguez, who was dating Jennifer Lopez at the time.

Maybe she just has a tendency to be in the wrong place at the wrong time -- or maybe there's something more going on here.

For obvious reasons, many have suggested that Madison is a gold digger.

The 30-year-old addressed that claim in a recent interview with Us Weekly.

And not surprisingly, she says it's completely untrue!

“I mean, I have my own money. I don’t need to date somebody that has you know … I’m not a gold digger, don’t y’all know that? I dated Austen [Kroll],” she joked.

Yes, it's true that not every guy she's ever hooked up with has signed a multi-million dollar contract with a professional sports team.

But c'mon ... a suspicious number of them have, right?

As for her relationship with Austen, Madison said earlier this year that it was officially over.

“We are not together right now. I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he,” LeCroy revealed to Us at the time.

“So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him.

“I definitely think that quarantine was either gonna make it or break [our] relationship, and unfortunately, we did not come out stronger,” she added.

“We weren’t even in quarantine together. We did for a short period of time, and then I think we both realized that maybe there was just too many things that had happened in the past for us to actually play house for 14 days or whatever it was.”

These days, there's a new man in Madison's life, but it seems she's taking things more slowly than she has in the past.

For one thing, she's not revealing the guy's name publicly.

She says the mystery man has met her son, but has not met Austen.

“He has not," she said when asked if Kroll has crossed paths with her new man.

"My son’s father knows a lot about him through my son and my son saying that I seem happy and he’s really nice to mom, and all these things,” Madison added.

Well, we wish her all the best.

But if this guy turns out to be an NBA player or something, we're calling Madison out!