Madison LeCroy: Meet My Totally Real Boyfriend Who is NOT Alex Rodriguez!

Madison LeCroy is no longer using her computer to masturbate furiously while FaceTiming with Alex Rodriguez.

Instead, she's using it to prove that she's moved on from any alleged fling with the former Major League Baseball player.

On Sunday, about two months after initially claiming she had a boyfriend, the polarizing Southern Charm star made this relationship Instgaram official.

"Mad happy," the Bravo star captioned a post that featured many snapshot of her and this nameless lover on a boat in Lake Tahoe.

In one of these photos, the Bravo personality had her arm wrapped around her boyfriend's neck, as they both smiled for the camera while out at sea.

In another image, the lovebirds snuck in a smooch, further confirming their relationship for all to see and speculate over.

"Madison is very happy and fully committed to her relationship," an insider tells People Magazine.

No word yet on just who this dude is or how he met LeCroy, whose love life has been the source of a lot of chatter over the past few months.

That's what happens when you admit to having had some phone calls with a very famous ex-athlete, while he's engaged to a very famous singer/actress named Jennifer Lopez.

Following the Southern Charm reunion special late this winter, LeCroy claimed she had an innocent relationship with Rodriguez.

And yet:

She also used very specific language to state that she never PHYSICALLY hooked up with A-Rod, at least hinting (in the eyes of some websites and observers) that the two may have jerked off to each other's faces/bodies from a distance.

"He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me," LeCroy told Page Six in early February.

What odd phrasing, right?

In this same interview, LeCroy expllained that the pair had "spoken on the phone," but added that they'd "never met up" and "never been physical … never had any kind of anything."

She described Rodriguez as "just an acquaintance."

Not too long after Madison uttered such cryptic quotes, Rodriguez and Lopez ended their engagement.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the superstars said in a statement on April 15, adding:

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children."

As you can see, J-Lo and A-Rod came across as perfectly amicable in this statement.

Lopez has never accused her the admitted steroid user of cheating on her at any point.

But Rodriguez is a notorious tool who got himself suspended from professional baseball years ago for lying about his performance-enhancing drug use.

He doesn't have a track record of telling the truth.

LeCroy, meanwhile, also shared a lot of cute content to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, including footage of her boyfriend putting an ankle bracelet on her.

“He got me,” she gushed.

This marks Madison's first serious romance since splitting with boyfriend and Southern Charm co-star, Austen Kroll.

Last December, the duo decided to call it quits after two occasionally tumultuous years together.

"We are not together right now. I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he," the beauty guru told Us Weekly at the time.

"So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him."

LeCroy explained that the COVID-19 pandemic only made things worse for the stars, adding:

"I definitely think that quarantine was either gonna make it or break [our] relationship and unfortunately, we did not come out stronger."

"We weren't even in quarantine together," she admitted.

"We did for a short period of time, and then I think we both realized that maybe there was just too many things that had happened in the past for us to actually play house for 14 days or whatever it was."

As she outlined their situation at the time, LeCroy concluded:

"Austin took his quarantine a little differently than I did -- or, a lot different. I had a lot more time on my hands to kind of see what he does in a day versus what I'm trying to do.

"So, I think we're just on two different wavelengths."