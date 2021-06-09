Leah McSweeney Blasts Heather Thomson: Stop Being a Lying Prude, Bish!

Even before this season of RHONY began, we all heard tales of the feud between Leah McSweeney and Heather Thomson.

The two have exchanged harsh words and a lot of contempt.

People don't necessarily like Leah as much as they once did, but she says that Heather is pushing a false narrative about her.

She says that Heather is trying to smear her to save her own skin, but it won't work.

Leah McSweeney Selfie

Leah shared her commentary about the lack of worthiness of men who won't go the distance for their women.

Heather clearly took that personally.

As such, she fired back by accusing Leah of being "vulgar," as if anyone cares about that.

Leah McSweeney Speaks to the Camera

As you can imagine, Leah saw it and came up with some clapback of her own.

On Monday, Leah took to her Instagram Stories to respond to that very silly label.

Leah accused Heather of being "disingenuous" and, worse, "cringe."

Leah McSweeney IG vs Heather Thompson 01 of 03

“Guess her man isn’t an a-- eater!!" Leah accused.

"Why the F is she bringing up her kids," she demanded to know.

Leah then accused that "this is more cringe [than] her behavior on tomorrow’s episode."

Heather Thomson Selfie

Leah did not stop there, however.

She posted not one but two additional Instagram Stories on the subject.

First, she called out what she describes as a false narrative.

Leah McSweeney IG vs Heather Thompson 02 of 03

“I am seeing a narrative emerge that I’m not comfortable with," Leah expressed.

"And thus," she explained, "feel the need to speak out."

Specifically, it was the narrative that Leah somehow drove Heather off of the show.

Leah McSweeney Glowers

"Heather was unable to forge natural connections with any of the women," Leah stated.

"And that," she asserted, "is why she discontinued filming."

So the story of Heather fleeing for the hills because she couldn't stand working with Leah is ... in dispute by Leah.

Heather Thomson Smiles on Instagram

“I took issue with her from the beginning," Leah recalled.

She explained that they clashed "because I’m not a fan of disingenuous people."

"She says one thing in the press and another to people’s faces," Leah accused.

Leah McSweeney IG vs Heather Thompson 03 of 03

"Say what you mean, mean what you say," Leah demanded.

She added: "I never once lied to her or about her."

Leah offered an explanation for her volatile behavior.

Leah McSweeney Watches and Judges

“It’s no secret that I was having a hard time on this trip," Leah acknowledged.

This was "due to a tremendous personal loss that I was dealing with in real time."

Leah added: "Heather was well aware of this and acknowledged it."

Heather Thomson Pic

"I apologized to everyone for being aggressive and squashed it," Leah related.

She said that she squashed her beefs "including with Heather."

And then she had more to say in her next post.

Leah McSweeney Midseason 12 Promo

Leah accused Heather of “spinning lies."

She also accused her of “openly attacking [her] mental health” and “sobriety.”

Leah said that Heather falsely accused her of assault in a desperate attempt to "save face."

Leah McSweeney Speaks

“There are some historic issues that we address this season," Leah noted.

She added that these are issues "that are far more important than trying to keep Heather relevant."

She fears that these are issues "which are being clouded over" amidst tales of this feud.

Leah McSweeney Tells It Like It Is

"I’m proud of this season," Leah asserted.

"It was an incredibly tough time to film/there was a lot of heaviness in the air," she acknowledged.

"And yet," Leah shared, "we did it and in our own way."

Leah McSweeney Poses

“The entire reason I took issue with her in the first place has now happened to me/come full circle," Leah remarked.

"She defames women to lift herself up,” she accused.

So, what do we think?

Luann de Lesseps, Leah McSweeney, and Dorinda Medley Dance

On the one hand, Leah has been right and often no-nonsense on multiple issues.

On the other, Leah didn't vote in 2016, which is the most nonsensical and feckless choice that a person can make.

So, you know, she's probably right about Heather. But also, many fans are in a f--k Leah kind of mood.

