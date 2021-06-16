Lauren Burnham: Please Pray for My Newborn Baby Girl!

From the ultimate joy...

... to the ultimate fear.

As previously reported, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham welcomed twins late last week, with the former Bachelor sharing the blessed news with fans on Instagram as follows:

"@luyendyktwins are here! Momma and babies doing great and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for the support."

On Tuesday, Luyendyk then shared an intimate image of his wife in a hospital gown and surgical cap, looking truly content while holding her infants close in her hospital bed.

"Never been prouder of my wife than in this moment. She is the strongest woman I know and I'm lucky to be on this incredible journey with her," Arie wrote on Instagram.

"We are proud parents of a healthy boy and girl!"

Simply a perfect image, right?

Sadly, however, something has gone wrong.

"Today is so bittersweet," Lauren captioned a video of her baby girl and baby boy yesterday. "We get to leave the hospital...but little sis has to stay behind for now."

Although Burnham didn't share any additional details, she did ask her followers to "pls say prayers for our girl."

We are, of course, doing so as we write this.

Hours after Lauren asked for prayers for their newborn daughter, meanwhile, the race driver took to social media to share more details on his very young child's health.

"Poor baby girl," he wrote on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 16, alongside a photo from the hospital.

"She needed oxygen but is doing much better now."

We could not be happier to hear this, especially after all this couple has been through.

Lauren and Arie announced in December that they were expecting -- after revealing in May 2020 that Burnham had suffered a miscarriage.

They broke this tragic news within a lengthy YouTube video they posted at the time.

"It's been a roller coaster of emotions, going from scared a little at first because it was so soon, then happy then stressed and worried for weeks on end," Luyendyk said at one point in the footage, adding:

"Obviously today was the bad news and it's something you can never prepare for."

The reality stars, who are yet to reveal the name of their twins, are also parents to two-year-old daughter Alessi, who was able to meet her younger brother on Tuesday.

"Already loves her brother so much," Arie captioned photos of the sweet brother-sister moment.

"Thank you everyone for the kind words and for those that watched our vlog on YouTube. Emotional few days but Alessi meeting her little brother today was cuter than words could describe.

We'll post more soon just resting."