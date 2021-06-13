Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.: Our Twins are Here!

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. are totally twinning.

The couple, who fell in love on The Bachelor in 2018 and remain one of the show's only success stories, announced the news that on Saturday that Lauren had given birth to the pair's twins.

"@luyendyktwins are here!" the brand new father posted to his Instagram Story.

"Momma and babies doing great and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for the support."

The former ABC personalities announced in December that they were expanding their family -- after previously suffering a tragic miscarriage.

“It’s hard to know what to say right now,” the Shades of Rose designer captioned an Instagram video featuring daughter Alessi, 2 at the time.

“I’ve been crying on and off for the past three months.

"Right now is no different. So so grateful.”

Although the couple has yet to share any snapshots of their newborns, or provide any further details about the babies, they did share a sweet picture of themselves from the hospital.

Prior to his wife's delivery, Arie also praised Lauren for being a "tough woman," writing that "she's having a hard time this go around with nausea."

Speaking with People Magazine in May, Burnham said she and Luyendyk figured out what they wanted to name their babies -- a boy and a girl -- awhile ago.

"We've had them picked out for the last couple of years. We came up with Alessi's name.

"Right after we decided on her name, we actually chose the next two for our boy and our girl," she said back then.

"It just ended up working out where we're now having a boy and a girl. So we're just gonna use both of those names that we loved."

Burnham and Luyendyk native met and fell in love on season 22 of the aforementioned ABC competition.

They got married January 2019 in Hawaii after moving to Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Bachelor Nation members then revealed in April that they had purchased a second home in Hawaii.

Not too shabby, huh?!?

In an emotional Instagram post back in March, Lauren got admirably honest about her concerns while awaiting the arrival of her twins.

"This time around has been different to say the least," she opened a post, writing these words alongside a topless maternity photo showing off her baby bump.

"The darkness that surrounds a loss is something not easily forgotten.

"The months of mourning, the months of hoping, to now, moments of worry."

"Even in the midst of something as beautiful as new life, that darkness finds its way in to remind me that it did in fact exist," she added.

"It's tarnished the blissful ignorance i gleefully experienced the first time around."

The reality star also said that she was "proud" of her body and grateful for the good and the bad because both sides and both emotions place life's moments in perspective.

This is how she wrapped things up at the time:

"With all of that said, i'm proud of this body and what we've endured together.

"i'm proud of my second & third babies for growing so well and grateful for all the reminders they send me saying, 'mom, we're okay'.

"i'm proud of my journey through the darkness, because without that, the light i see now wouldn't shine quite so bright."

We send Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. our absolute best wishes!