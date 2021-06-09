Kourtney Kardashian Posts WTF? Photo of Travis Barker's Blood

By now, we're sure you're aware that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are dating.

After all, if you've been anywhere near social media at any point during the past few months, there's pretty much no way you could miss this relationship.

Much to the chagrin of their exes, Kourtney and Travis post constant PDA pics, and they want the world to know just how happy they are.

That's great and all -- but Kourt may have gone a step too far with her latest tribute to the Blink-182 drummer.

Now, this was not just another photo of Travis and Kourtney canoodling in public.

Nor was it something a bit more intimate like Kourtney tattooing Travis.

No, this was the sort of tribute that one seldom sees on Instagram anymore.

In fact, it's the sort of thing that might have gotten reported and removed were it not for the fact that Kourtney is a relatively non-controversial celeb, and most of her followers are genuine fans.

Kourtney didn't provide any details as to why she posted this pic, or even why it was taken.

But for some reason, she shared a photo of Travis' blood, along with a black heart emoji.

She's not the first to publicly demonstrate her affection by using her partner's fluids, of course.

Angelina Jolie famously wore a vial of Billy Bob Thornton's blood around her neck during their relationship, and we're sure countless goth couples have mingled their red cells together in elaborate, gory commitment ceremonies.

Although this really isn't the sort of content we've come to expect from Kourt's Instagram.

We're used to pics of Kourtney in a bikini or gushing odes about how much she loves her kids.

But we're not used to weird tributes that look like something out of a Nine Inch Nails video.

Fans were quick to express their misgivings and curiosity at the post, but Kourt didn't provide any follow-up information.

Many pointed out that Travis has survived multiple brushes with death and was diagnosed with blood clots not all that long ago.

Whatever the case, it seems that these two are blissfully head-over-heels for one another.

In fact, it's beginning to sound like those rumors of Kourtney and Travis getting engaged are much more than just wishful thinking from fans of the couple.

“Kourtney and Travis are so happy together,” an insider recently told Us Weekly.

“And friends think they absolutely will be getting engaged sooner rather than later.”

Yes, even though Kourtney had three kids with Scott Disick, it seems that this is the first time she's seriously considered marriage.

As for Travis, insiders say his two kids -- Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15 -- love Koutney almost as much as he does.

There have been reports that ex-wife Shanna Moakler is trying to break Travis and Kourtney up, but it doesn't look like she'll be successful in that regard.

After all, posting a pic of your partner's blood isn't really the sort of thing you do if the two of you are just involved in a casual fling!