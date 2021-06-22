Kourtney Kardashian: I Haven't Boned Scott Since We Broke Up and I Never Will!

There was so much said in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale special.

Tears were shed. Silenced were broken. The inexplicable was explained.

And Kourtney and Scott both hashed out where things stand and confirmed some frankly unbelievable truths.

In all of this time, including traveling together extensively, Kourt and Scott have not boned -- not even once.

Does Scott think that he would have had a shot with reconciling with Kourtney if he had maintained his sobriety?

"Yes," Scott opines.

Kourtney shares her response: "Yeah, probably."

After multiple members of the family laugh about how serious the question was, there's another question.

Have Kourtney and Scott boned since they broke up?

It has, after all, been five years -- including a lot of shared travel.

"People cannot believe that, but we have not," Kourtney answers. "For real."

Scott then chimes in with a joke: "How annoying."

Well, a half-joke, at any rate.

They offer their assessments of where things stand between them now.

"I feel like we're great friends and co-parents," Kourtney says to assess their current relationship.

"Yeah, I mean, we're family," Scott adds. "I think we always will be."

Host Andy Cohen noted as delicately as he could that Kourtney had faced both infidelity and Scott's substance abuse.

Which of the two was the bigger dealbreaker?

The answer was understandably complicated.

"The infidelity ... I only knew about it at the end," Kourtney notes.

"So," she reasons, "I think the substance abuse was the dealbreaker."

Meanwhile, Scott shares that he had no grasp of the permanent damage that he was doing to his life.

"I don't wanna make any excuses for my behavior," Scott affirms.

"I definitely wouldn't have done these things sober," he acknowledges.

"But it was all wrong," Scott says. "I just thought it was normal, to be honest."

Scott also says that, now, a monogamous relationship is his aspiration.

"Now," he emphasizes.

"But then, I was somewhat young, and didn't really know the difference," Scott adds.

Most people understand the difference between monogamy, cheating, an open relationship, and polyamory by the time that they are adults.

However, they did note that Scott was young when he was first catapulted to fame on the show.

He was 23 when the series began -- the age that Kylie is now.

Andy brought up how it is perceived that Scott gets "really upset" when Kourtney is "linked" to other men.

"Me? No. No," Scott says.

He then mutters, barely audibly, "I just wanna kill them."

This of course was intended to get laughs, and it succeeded.

After everyone confirms that "nobody was happy with the last one," they discuss Travis Barker.

Upon being asked by Andy, Scott says that Kourtney's relationship with Travis has his "blessing."

“I mean, yeah,” Scott says.

“I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what," he stressed.

Scott added: "So I do give her a blessing to be happy.”

"Yeah," Kourtney replies when asked the same question about Scott's relationship with Amelia Hamlin.

"Whoever would make him happy," she says, "I would give my blessing."

You can see all of that in the clip that we included in this post.