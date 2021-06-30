Kim Kardashian's Dates Are Forced to Undergo a Background Check: I Can't Handle Another Kanye!

As you've almost certainly heard by now, Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West.

The split isn't legally finalized yet -- things can get a bit messy when you have billions in assets to split -- but for all intents and purposes, Kimye is a thing of the past.

But this isn't your typical celebrity breakup, mind you.

No, Kim has now entered the dating market as the world's very first billionaire MILF!

Perhaps there's another self-made member of the ten-figures club who threw her hat back in the singles' ring while raising four kids, but we can't think of one!

Whatever the case, Kim is a hot commodity in more ways than one.

It doesn't appear that there's any truth to the rumors that she's dating Van Jones of CNN, but you can be sure that suitors of the celebrity and non-celebrity varieties will come calling soon, if they haven't already.

Kim's been a bit unlucky in love over the years, and for obvious reasons, she's hoping to avoid any repetition of her past mistakes.

And so, she's engaged the assistance of her family and her entire team for the daunting task of locating the fourth Mr. Kim Kardashian.

“Kim, her sisters and close friends do go through the dating apps and they know who’s interested in dating her,” a source close to the situation tells In Touch.

“Guys, athletes mostly, have reached out and Kim’s team is definitely doing their research," the insider adds.

“It’s a process and there’s a lot of shady guys out there who need to be checked out.”

Obviously, Kim is entering the situation with her guard up, but the source says she's ready to abandon her suspicions and take another chance on love if she finds the right guy.

“But Kim says that if she finds someone she genuinely feels a connection for, she’ll go for it. That’s what she says anyway,” the insider reveals.

The tipster notes, however, that “[Kim] is not in a rush to date, but she is dipping her toe in, very slowly though.”

As for the reports of Kanye dating Irina Shayk, it seems that Kim is up to date on the situation -- and it doesn't bother her in the slightest.

The source tells In Touch that Kim is “happy he’s seeing Irina and whoever else.”

However, she went on to throw some mild shade by noting that she won't be publicly entering a relationship anytime soon, out of respect to both her children, and their father.

“But as far as her dating out in public, she’s still holding off. Her biggest fear is getting used by some guy for fame and looking foolish. She knows how this game is played and she’s a pretty good judge of character,” the insider adds.

“Her guard is always up anyway so you can imagine how she feels about letting someone get close.”

Kanye has been virtually silent on the topic of the divorce, which is unusual for him.

(Don't worry, we're sure all of his emotions will come rushing out in a torrent of bonkers tweets sometime very soon.)

Kim, however, opened up about the split during a recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion show hosted by Andy Cohen.

“It was not like one specific thing that happened on either part,” she told Cohen, adding that she has nothing but respect for her troubled ex:

“I respect him so much and … I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan,” Kim said.

“He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”

It certainly seems like Kim is taking the high road, and both parties deserve credit for the fact that the split has been mostly amicable so far.

Let's hope it stays that way for everyone's sake!