Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: Go Bang Irina Shayk, See If I Care!

According to a new report, Kim Kardashian is a walking shrug emoji at the moment.

As you may have heard about by now, Kanye West is reportedly dating Irina Shayk.

The rapper and the model -- who previously dated such A-lister as Cristiano Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper, even making a baby with the latter -- were spotted in France on Tuesday.

By all accounts, they looked very cozy and happy together.

Heck, an insider even told TMZ that Kanye and Irina are "100% together."

Now, this same website claims that West and Shayk have been a romantic item since around March, having allegedly attended the April celebration for life in honor of DMX after the rapper passed away this spring.

At the time, at this event, Shayk was wearing a custom DMX memorial shirt... before it was available to the general public.

Why is this notable?

Because these pieces of attire were designed by Balenciaga and commissioned by the Yeezy brand, as Kanye helped raise over $1 million for DMX's family with the profits.

Kardashian, of course, filed to divorce West in February, citing "irreconcilible differences" as the basis for a legal break-up that many had seen coming for months.

Ever since Kanye hit the Presidential campaign trail in the summer of 2020, ranting and raving and revealing family secrets, there had been chatter that Kim had finally grown fed up with her husband's instability.

The couple also allegedly got into a giant argument in December that served as the tipping point for an eventual divorce.

Relatedly, numerous outlets have claimed that Kanye was living in Wyoming on his ranch, with Kim in Los Angeles with her kids, long before any divorce papers were served.

So, with the marriage having been evidently over for quite awhile, how does Kardashian feel right now about Kanye having seemingly moved on?

Just fine, thanks!

"Kim has heard the rumors about Kanye and Irina Shayk and she doesn't mind at all," an E! News insider alleges. "If it doesn't impact her kids, then she doesn't mind if Kanye dates."

Seems impossible to imagine that Kim isn't jealous or bitter in some way, shape or form.

But perhaps she really has moved on, as well.

Emotionally, that is.

"Irina and Kim don't know each other, so its a non factor for Kim. She doesn't mind if Kanye is dating," a second source told E!, which is a network basically run by the Kardashians, remember.

It is true that Kanye and Irina have known each other for years.

The model walked in the artist's Paris Fashion Week show in 2012... was cited in his track "Christian Dior Denim Flow" ... and appeared in his music video for "Power" in 2010.

"It was moving art and it was so much fun to work with Kanye because he's a great artist but also a great person," Shayk told The Wall Street Journal's Speakeasy in 2011 about her cameo, adding:

"I was playing the role of an angel which I was doing more devil than angel."

Still, the timing of Shayk and West's sighting abroad is a tad bit ironic.

The same day news broke that these two were hitting it, Kim shared a throwback photo of her and Kanye with their kids in honor of his 44th birthday, captioning the picture:

"Happy Birthday. Love U for Life!"

She also broke down on last Thursday night's new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can't," Kardashian wailed through tears.

"I feel like a f--king failure and it's, like, a third f--king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f--king loser. But I can't even think about that.

"Like, I want to be happy."

Maybe now she can be.

Maybe now that she knows there truly is no future, Kim can look toward the future.

We can't help but wonder:

Does she still have Ray J's number?