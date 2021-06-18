Kim Kardashian: Okay, Look, Here's Why My Marriage Failed...

Keeping Up with the Kardashians finally caught up with real life on Thursday night.

Earlier this month, the iconic series airedd footage of Kim Kardashian breaking down of her failed marriage to Kanye West -- but that episode was filmed ages ago.

Before Kim even filed for divorce.

During part one of the show's reunion special this week, Andy Cohen hosted a gathering of family members that was recorded just a couple days ago.

In this case, long after Kim filed for divorce, as she cited "irreconcilable differences" between herself and the rapper in February.

Before delving into the end of this seven-year union, however, Kardashian was asked when/how she and Kanye first got together.

Explained Kim:

"I would say six months after my divorce with Kris Humphries, I called Kanye and I was like, 'You're not even going to call me to say I told you so?'

"And then we met up six months later, and from that first night, I knew it was over."

Which is to say, she knew she was smitten for life.

"My marriage with Kanye and my kids was, is so real and lots of love and that to me was like my first real marriage," Kim continued.

Alright then, Cohen pressed:

"If I asked you point blank, 'Why did your marriage not work?' what would you attribute it to?"

To her semi-credit, Kim answered the question.

But that doesn't mean she provided many specifics.

"I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not like, one specific thing that happened on either part," replied the mother of four.

"I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision. And, like, in no way would I want someone to think that I didn't give it my all, or not really try.

"You know, we have four kids. There's nothing that I think parents would want more than to see, or even kids want more, than to see their parents together.

"I grew up and I lived that myself."

Trouble allegedly started brewing just about a year ago, after Kanye announced his campaign for the Presidency and then went out and gave a number of speeches.

During his time on the trail, Kanye spilled a great deal of personal tea, revealing, for example, that he had wanted Kim to abort daughter North when she first told him she was pregnant.

The artist kept ranting and raving for months.

At one point, it got so bad that Kim released her first-ever statement in regard to her husband's mental health, acknowleding Kanye was sick and asking observers for "compassion."

There was then some sort of huge argument between the husband and wife in December -- and that was the final straw.

Kardashian refuses to trash talk her estranged husband, however, telling Cohen they now have an "amazing" co-parenting relationship and adding:

"I respect him so much and you know, that was my friend first, first and foremost, for a long time, so I can't see that going away.

"I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan. He's the father of my kids, Kanye will always be family."

With Kanye dating Irina Shayk, the reunion then turned to Kim's love life.

"Could you see yourself dating a non-celebrity?" Andy asked.

"Yeah, absolutely. Just someone that I think would understand what this life is about, though," Kim said.

"But I think what I was looking for and who I was, you know years ago is completely different than who I am today and I value privacy. And I just want something that's like, really real."

Kardashian also shot down speculation that she's with Van Jones.

As for the two biggest controversies in her adult life?

First, Kim said she felt "pressured" to marry Kris Humphries, despite having cold feet before the wedding, because she didn't want to "let everyone down."

Second, Cohen actually asked the following:

Do you feel the show would have had its massive initial success without the publicity that surrounded the sex tape?

"Looking back, probably not," admitted Kardashian, referring to footage of her sleeping with Ray J that went viral in 2007.

It just happened to get leaked right before the series premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. What a coincidence, right?!?

"I think that everything happens for a reason and I really try to live like that," Kim added.

"Every time there's a crazy scandal that feels like you can't breathe and how are you gonna get through this, it always is a lesson.

"Even if it's a private lesson, or even if it's just something that we didn't know we had to go through."