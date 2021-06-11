Kim Kardashian: I Am Doing GREAT Without Kanye! I Can Finally Be Happy!

Recent reports have described that Kim Kardashian is doing very well without Kanye West.

On the series finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, we heard that in Kim's own words.

She is doing well without her polarizing ex and is looking forward to a happy future.

Kim even explained why she hasn't been relying on her family for as much emotional support as one might expect.

Kris Jenner sat down with her daughter to ask about how she is doing.

The momager admitted that she keeps expecting Kim to lean on her during this difficult time.

Kim has her reasons for not doing that ... in part because it's not as difficult of a time as some imagine.

"I used to go to everyone for all the answers and all the problems," Kim admitted.

"It's draining," Kim she characterized. "I'm, like, an adult."

"I have a therapist," the mother of four noted. "Let me work on myself and see where I'm at."

Kim acknowledged that perpetual bliss isn't exactly possible, but she still wants to be happy.

As such, she is striving for "total happiness a majority of the time" in her life.

Kim explains that she knows that she deserves to be happy.

"I just feel like I've worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I've wanted to," Kim expressed.

"And," she continued, "I've lived up to my expectations."

Kim added "and achieved 10 times more than what I thought was humanly possibly."

"But," Kim admitted, "I don't have a life to share that with."

"Am I just going to sit here and think, 'OK my kids fulfill me and I'm good?'" she asked.

"I never thought I was lonely," Kim said. "I just thought that was totally fine, I can just have my kids."

"My husband moves from state to state," Kim pointed out, referring to Kanye's sometimes erratic movements.

"I'm just on this ride with him," she characterized.

"And I was OK with that," Kim added. The operative word there being was.

"And then after turning 40 this year, I realized like no, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state," Kim affirmed.

Kim even admitted that she sometimes got along with Kanye best while they were long distance.

But that was the problem. That's not what she wants in a marriage.

"I want someone that we have the same shows in common," Kim expressed.

She added: "I want someone that wants to work out with me."

"It's the little things is what I don't have," Kim explained. "I have all the big things."

"I have the extravagant everything you could possibly imagine," Kim acknowledged.

"And no one will ever do it like that," she admitted.

"I'm grateful for those experiences," Kim expressed, "but I think I'm ready for the small experiences that will mean a lot."

"I just want you to be happy and joyful," Kris aspired.

"And," she confessed, "I don't think I've seen that in a really long time."

The momager added: "It breaks my heart because I just want them to be happy."

"I want her to be joyful and have the best relationship that she can possibly have," Kris emphasized.

"She has four beautiful kids," the proud grandmother praised.

"So," Kris stressed, "I just want them to be happy."

"I'm numb. I'm tired of that. But I do know that I will be happy," Kim affirmed.

"I didn't come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that," she stressed.

Kim then joked: "Calmness is my superpower."