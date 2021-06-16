Kim Kardashian Flips the Bird to Kanye, Poses In Skimpy Bikini

During their marriage, Kim Kardashian once revealed that Kanye West picked out her clothes for her.

This was an incredibly douchey move on Kanye's part for at least two reasons:

1. He was basically sending the message to Kim that she has no fashion sense, and she must refer to a superior style guru such as Kanye before getting dressed.

2. It was a way to exert control over Kim's body by determing how much skin she's allowed to show, as though Kanye is freakin' Jim Bob Duggar.

Fortunately, Kim has filed for divorce from Kanye, and now, she's free to flash as much flesh as she pleases.

Needless to say, this is a huge victory for both female empowerment and internet pervs whose lives revolve around ogling Kim and her sisters.

It's not like Kim walked around dressed like a nun during her years with Kanye, but she's clearly enjoying her newfound freedom these days.

And folks, that's progress that we all benefit from.

Now, Kim and Kanye's divorce isn't finalized yet, and it probably won't be for several more months.

(Things tend to get a little complicated when you have billions in assets to divide.)

But Kanye is dating Irina Shayk these days, and Kim has been living the single life (and raising four kids on her own) for several months.

As far as we know, there's no truth to the rumors that Kim is dating Van Jones.

So for all intents and purposes, she's 100 percent back on the market, and she might be the world's first single billionaire MILF!

Okay, enough with singing Kim's praises (she should really hire us to write her Tinder profile)!

We know what you all really came her for, which is the sight of Kim in some barely-there swimwear!

Now, obviously Kim doesn't need a special occasion to put on a skimpy bikini.

With a body like hers, everyday is a special occasion, especially when you've already hit the big 4-0 mark.

But it seems that the mother of four's latest post is a celebration of one of America's most sacred occasions.

We're talking, of course, about Taco Tuesday.

Kim posted the sultry snap above, along with a caption that's sure to delight carnitas enthusiasts all over the globe.

"Is it Taco Tuesday yet ?!?!" Kim captioned the pic.

It was indeed Tuesday when she posted the photo, so we guess Kim didn't have to wait very long to get her Sriracha on.

But who is she sharing her tacos with these days?

Well, that's a bit of a complicated question.

On the recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale, Kim revealed that she's looking for a partner who's more of a homebody than her jet-setting ex -- someone who enjoys working out with her and watching the same TV shows.

"I have the extravagant, everything you could possibly imagine... But... I think I'm ready for the smaller experiences," Kim told Kris Jenner in one fo the season's most heartfelt moments.

"I've lived up to my expectations and achieved ten times more than I even thought was humanly possible. But I don't have a life to share that with," she continued.

"Like, I do. Obviously, my kids and everything. But am I just gonna sit here and think, 'Okay, my kids fulfill me and I'm good?'"

If her history is any indication, Kim is not someone who enjoys being single for very long.

So while Van Jones might not be the guy to replace Kanye, you can bet that Kim will be commencing the search very soon.

And in the meantime, at least she has her tacos to keep her company!