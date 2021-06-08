Khloe Kardashian: I Do NOT Look Like an Alien! You Bishes Are Just Hatin'!

Khloe Kardashian's longtime fans remain concerned and alarmed by her ever-changing face.

So, as you can imagine, her critics have a lot to say -- and much less delicately.

Recently, a critic liked Khloe to an "alien" after "so much plastic surgery."

She is clapping back -- and accusing the non-fan of total hypocrisy.

As we have previously reported, Khloe has taken part in migraine commercials.

They're pretty standard ads, except that they feature Khloe (and sweet little True).

The Kardashians get backlash for ads all of the time ... but this time, it's not the product that has people unhappy.

"Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines?" asked a critic.

That same critic's tweet continued, asking a question:

"What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?"

Khloe often sees the things that people write about her on social media, and she replied.

"Sorry you feel that way," Khloe began.

She then affirmed: "You have every right to block/mute me."

"I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence," Khloe wrote.

"[You are] completely entitled to your opinions," she noted. "Just as I am mine."

Khloe's tweet concluded: "I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked."

Clearly, Khloe checked the critic's bio before replying.

On the one hand, it's true that attacking someone's appearance and personal choices does not align with many feminist values.

Khloe has denied cosmetic surgery as the key to her body transformation, but even if it were, that would be just fine.

On the other hand, many fans are alarmed when they see Khloe's face in photos.

It is not her actual face that worries them, but the way that Khloe's features are so routinely distorted.

To many fans, it is a cry for help -- a sign that Khloe loathes her actual appearance beyond reason.

As for the migraine side of things, Khloe explained herself on Twitter.

"I've been suffering since the 6 grade," she shared with her followers.

"This is the first time ever that I found a medication that has consistently worked for me," Khloe expressed.

"I've tried everything," Khloe continued.

"All I want to do is help even a handful of [people]," she expressed.

Khloe wrote: "So if others want to be mean… I'll take it as long as I can help some others."

"Block out the people that are cruel," Khloe advised her followers a short time after this interaction.

"Remember they are fighting their own issues," she counseled.

Khloe asked her followers and fans to "Respond with kindness."

"Mute/block anyone and everyone that you need to in order for you to be mentally strong," Khloe encouraged one follower.

"U R listening to people that would never say half of the things they say on the Internet to your face," she pointed out.

"And if it gets too heavy, take a social break," Khloe suggested. "You R incredible and absolutely beautiful."