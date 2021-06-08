Khloe Kardashian: I Do NOT Look Like an Alien! You Bishes Are Just Hatin'!

by at .  Updated at .

Khloe Kardashian's longtime fans remain concerned and alarmed by her ever-changing face.

So, as you can imagine, her critics have a lot to say -- and much less delicately.

Recently, a critic liked Khloe to an "alien" after "so much plastic surgery."

She is clapping back -- and accusing the non-fan of total hypocrisy.

Khloe Kardashian Has Had Some Work Done

As we have previously reported, Khloe has taken part in migraine commercials.

They're pretty standard ads, except that they feature Khloe (and sweet little True).

The Kardashians get backlash for ads all of the time ... but this time, it's not the product that has people unhappy.

Khloe Kardashian critic tweets about migraines, "alien" plastic surgery

"Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines?" asked a critic.

That same critic's tweet continued, asking a question:

"What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?"

Khloe Kardashian Distorts Her Face

Khloe often sees the things that people write about her on social media, and she replied.

"Sorry you feel that way," Khloe began.

She then affirmed: "You have every right to block/mute me."

Khloe Kardashian tweets critic isn't a real feminist for attacking her "unprovoked"

"I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence," Khloe wrote.

"[You are] completely entitled to your opinions," she noted. "Just as I am mine."

Khloe's tweet concluded: "I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked."

Khloe Kardashian In 2021

Clearly, Khloe checked the critic's bio before replying.

On the one hand, it's true that attacking someone's appearance and personal choices does not align with many feminist values.

Khloe has denied cosmetic surgery as the key to her body transformation, but even if it were, that would be just fine.

Khloe Kardashian Airbrushed

On the other hand, many fans are alarmed when they see Khloe's face in photos.

It is not her actual face that worries them, but the way that Khloe's features are so routinely distorted.

To many fans, it is a cry for help -- a sign that Khloe loathes her actual appearance beyond reason.

Khloe Kardashian Needs to Change Things

As for the migraine side of things, Khloe explained herself on Twitter.

"I've been suffering since the 6 grade," she shared with her followers.

"This is the first time ever that I found a medication that has consistently worked for me," Khloe expressed.

Khloe Kardashian on Her Instagram

"I've tried everything," Khloe continued.

"All I want to do is help even a handful of [people]," she expressed.

Khloe wrote: "So if others want to be mean… I'll take it as long as I can help some others."

Khloe Kardashian Goes Topless to Show Her Real Body

"Block out the people that are cruel," Khloe advised her followers a short time after this interaction.

"Remember they are fighting their own issues," she counseled.

Khloe asked her followers and fans to "Respond with kindness."

Khloe Confesses

"Mute/block anyone and everyone that you need to in order for you to be mentally strong," Khloe encouraged one follower.

"U R listening to people that would never say half of the things they say on the Internet to your face," she pointed out.

"And if it gets too heavy, take a social break," Khloe suggested. "You R incredible and absolutely beautiful."

Show Comments
Tags:

Khloe Kardashian Biography

Khloe Kardashian in Soho
Khloe Kardashian is only famous for being the sister of Kim Kardashian. She stars, along with the rest of this stupidly-named family, on... More »
Born
Full Name
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Photos

Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Mega-Lips in May
The Kar-Jenner Clan at Kendall's Party
Khloe Kardashian Walks and Shimmers
Khloe Kardashian Poses in the Hall
Khloe Kardashian is Visibly Ringless
Khloe Bikini Pic

Khloe Kardashian Quotes

I did wear fur and they wanted to educate me on the brutal ways in which animals are skinned for their pelts.

Khloe Kardashian

They released me early because I was a threat to the prison.. The whole prison was on lockdown. It was actually really scary.

Khloe Kardshian [on early prison release]

Khloe Kardashian Videos

Khloe Kardashian Reconsiders Second Kid With Tristan Thompson. Gee, Wonder Why?
Khloe Kardashian Reconsiders Second Kid With Tristan Thompson. Gee, Wonder Why?
Kim Kardashian to Addison Rae: Are You Having Sex With Kourtney?!
Kim Kardashian to Addison Rae: Are You Having Sex With Kourtney?!
Tristan Thompson to Khloe Kardashian: Stop Hiding Me Like Some Dirty Secret!
Tristan Thompson to Khloe Kardashian: Stop Hiding Me Like Some Dirty Secret!