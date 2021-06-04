Khloe Kardashian on Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal: I Don't Believe Those Bishes!

If you've been paying attention to their relationship for any length of time, you know that Tristan Thompson has cheated on Khloe Kardashian many times in the past.

First there was the time Tristan banged a bunch of groupies while Khloe was pregnant.

After she took him back, Tristan made her pay for that decision by sleeping with Jordyn Woods, who was, at that time, the best friend of Kylie Jenner.

Needless to say, the man doesn't have the greatest track record when it comes to fidelity.

But for some reason, every time Tristan gets accused of getting some on the side, Khloe gives him the benefit of the doubt.

Not only that, insiders have reported that when such allegations surface, Khloe gets mad not at Tristan -- but at the women who claim they had sex with him!

And this time around, she even hired Tristan a lawyer so that he can disprove the claims in court.

Yes, as you've probably heard by now, two different women are making some very familiar claims about Tristan.

First, Sydney Chase claimed she recently had sex with Tristan, and she will not be silenced as easily as Khloe would like.

Chase has hired Gloria Allred as her attorney, and she says she has text messages aplenty that prove she enjoyed a tenure as one of Tristan's side-pieces.

And of course, she's not alone in accusing Tristan of thinking with his ding dong.

Another woman named Kimberly Alexander claims that Tristan is the father of her child.

For obvious reasons, Khloe is taking the allegation made by Alexander -- who models on Instagram under the name Kim Cakery -- even more seriously than the claims made by Tristan.

However, she's not allowing the allegations to interfere with her relationship.

“Khloe obviously gets upset when rumors are spread about Tristan being unfaithful, but the dust has settled a bit and they are still together,” a source close to the situation tells In Touch.

The insider adds that True's parents "are still very much a couple and Khloe is standing by Tristan."

Of course, that doesn't mean that the allegations are water under the bridge.

But it seems that lawyers working for Khloe and Tristan have taken major steps this week in their efforts to get Sydney and Kimberly to STFU.

Kimberly has admitted to creating fake screenshots of what she claimed were DMs from Khloe.

Now, she's been served with a cease and desist letter from KoKo's attorneys:

“You put words in her mouth that she never said and that she wouldn’t say. You faked the whole thing," reads an excerpt from the letter obtained by E! News.

"And you have now publicly admitted it.”

Khloe's lawyer went to accuse Alexander of “harassing” Khloe, even though her son “was not conceived during Khloe’s and Tristan’s relationship.”

“Khloe has no involvement in Mr. Thompson’s lawsuit,” the attorney added.

“However, she may soon have a defamation lawsuit of her own against you if you fail to immediately cease-and-desist from defaming her and portraying her in an offensive false light.”

A similar letter went out to Chase, insisting that she stop leveling accusations at Thompson.

“I finally received the cease and desist hours after I made my post online. It was first sent to an email I no longer use," Sydney wrote on her Instagram earlier this week.

"However, I’m moving forward with the truth and am choosing not to comply. I will not be called a liar.”

Look, it's possible -- though unlikely -- that both of these women are lying.

But even if that's the case, Khloe is eventually going have to come to terms with the fact that their claims are imminently believable because this is exactly the sort of behavior Tristan engages in.