Khloe Kardashian on Dumping Tristan Thompson: I'm at Peace Because at Least I Tried!

This week, two major pieces of news dropped in the world of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

The first was that Khloe dumped Tristan yet again.

The second was that Tristan was reportedly caught in a foursome.

Khloe could be devastated ... but she sounds like she's actually doing okay, all things considered.

This week, in the wake of both pieces of news breaking, Khloe took to Instagram to share her thoughts.

Specifically, the mother of one shared a lengthy quote from the writer, Stephanie Bennett-Henry.

"I'm at peace," the quote began.

Khloe is at peace "because I know I was always true."

"Had the best intentions," the quote continued.

Khloe "came from a good place with all of my heart."

"And I with the very best to everyone," the quote went on.

"Even the ones who wanted nothing more than to spotlight the ugliest parts of me," Khloe quoted.

"Still I wished them well," it read. "I always will."

"I hold blessings for everyone," the quote shared by Khloe expressed.

"But," it continued, "especially for the ones who wanted nothing more than to see my light turn dark."

The quote explained: "Why? Because they need it the most."

"My peace... it is mine," the quote affirmed. "It's personal, unbreakable.

"And I guard it with my life," Khloe shared, "because for the life of me, I earned this S--t."

The quote concluded: "You cannot break through my light. You cannot shake my peace. It's mine."

Khloe shared this message of peace and closure just hours after news broke about Tristan.

It was reported that he was caught sneaking into a bedroom with not one, not two, but three young women.

This was over Father's Day Weekend, when the basketball player was in Los Angeles ... ostensibly to visit True.

According to eyewitnesses, Tristan arrived at the party and headed directly to the bar.

After downing some tequila shots, he reportedly vanished into a bedroom with three gorgeous young women.

Thirty minutes later, Tristan is described has having emerged, looking "disheveled" in the opinions of those who snitched.

Now, multiple extremely reliable outlets have reported that Khloe actually ditched Tristan weeks ago.

(If Page Six and TMZ are both reporting this, either it's 100% true or the Kardashians are personally lying about their lives even behind closed doors)

Khloe and Tristan were spotted looking fairly cozy just last week, leaving some to wonder how accurate the claims about the timeline may be.

Coziness is subjective.

It can also be easily explained as two co-parents not wanting to alarm their toddler by giving off an obviously different vibe.

That said ... we all know that Khloe has been perceived to have trouble staying broken up from Tristan over the past few years.

It isn't inconceivable that they broke up weeks ago, before the alleged foursome.

After all, 23-year-old model Sydney Chase spoke out in April with allegations that Tristan cheated with her.

Sydney claimed to have receipts, insisted that he'd claimed to be single, and even offered a description of Tristan's penis.