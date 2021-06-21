Khloe Kardashian: I'm Back with Tristan Thompson! Cheating Isn't a Dealbreaker!

by at .

For weeks, it was hyped that Andy Cohen would ask Khloe Kardashian about Tristan's cheating.

In a rare turn of events for reality TV teasers, the actual questioning did not disappoint.

Andy did not hold back as he grilled Khloe on Tristan's cheating scandals and her response.

For the first time, the mother of one officially confirmed her most recent relationship timeline.

Khloe Kardashian at the Reunion

Yes, Khloe Kardashian took back Tristan Thompson.

Yes, the same Tristan who cheated on her multiple times in "two" major scandals.

We say "two," of course, because this was filmed in April ... and so much has happened since then.

The Thompsons

Before we go into what may have changed, Khloe promises that she can explain.

First of all, she wanted to set the record straight.

In the second half of 2020, while she and Tristan were filming Season 20 -- the final season -- they were not together.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian in Car

It was in the previous several months that they reconnected on a romantic level.

“We just really became genuine, great friends with one another and great co-parents,” Khloe offered as explanation.

“He’s a great dad," she praised.

Tristan Thompson Gets that It's Awkward

"It was just this natural progression," Khloe described.

"I’m not saying it’s what I would encourage other people to do," she emphasized.

Khloe then reasoned: "it’s just what naturally happened for him and I.”

Tribute to Khloe

Okay ... but does taking him back mean that Khloe trusts him again?

Andy may have been direct but Khloe talked in circles a little.

She emphasized that she is taking things "day by day."

Tristan Thompson on an Episode

Khloe does, however, think that Tristan has made an earnest effort to win back her trust.

After all, he did so much work to try to repair their shattered relationship.

At one point, Khloe almost sounded like she simply trusts that divine intervention will tell her if he cheats again.

Khloe and Tristan Pack on the PDA

“I can’t worry too much about everything else,” Khloe expressed vaguely.

“I know the growth and all the work that he’s done," she affirmed.

"I know the help he’s got," Khloe noted, "and the constant efforts that he makes every single day."

Khloe Kardashian Dances and Grinds with Tristan Thompson

"And how hard he fought to get back with me," Khloe continued.

"You can ask everyone," she suggested, "it really wasn’t an easy thing for him."

Khloe expressed: "But I don’t understand why someone would go through all that if they weren’t serious.”

Tristan Thompson as a Celtic

Unfortunately, it at times seems that Khloe doesn't understand the underlying motives of cheating.

It's a complicated topic, and it can be different for different people.

But at the end of the day, if Tristan gets horny enough ... doesn't that mean that the rest goes out the window?

Khloe Kardashian Halloween Photo

Historically, that has been the case.

Of course Tristan has every reason, intellectually, to not cheat on Khloe.

But that was always the case, and if it has ever stopped him before, it didn't stop him enough times -- which would mean every time.

Tristan Thompson on Air

Since this interview was filmed, a new cheating scandal has exploded around Tristan.

This time, things are different, because the receipts that reportedly exist have not been made public.

But with a dong description from a beautiful young model ... has Khloe dumped Tristan since? Or has she once again decided to let it slide?

