Khloe Kardashian Addresses Tristan Thompson Split: WTF Is Going On In My Life?!

We're guessing Khloe Kardashian is getting mighty tired of hearing people say "I told you so."

But that comes with the territory when you breakup with a guy after you caught him cheating for the third time!

Yes, as you've probably heard, Khloe has dumped Tristan Thompson yet again.

This time, the Boston Celtics forward was allegedly caught participating a foursome.

We guess that's an upgrade, since Thompson used to be the sixth man! Zing!

A little basketball humor there, folks.

Anyway, it looks like Khloe and Tristan are done for good this time.

Of course, that's all just speculation.

Khloe hasn't spoken publicly on the matter, so fans are left to dissect her every social media post in search of clues as to her state of mind.

To the untrained eye, it might not seem like Khloe hasn't revealed much of anything.

But longtime fans know that Khloe has a tendency to speak through memes.

Particularly when times are tough, and the whole world knows that Khloe is struggling, she tends to let her memes do the talking for her.

It's a win-win situation, as her fans will get the message, but her haters won't receive any new ammo with which to shoot Khloe down.

Earlier this week, Khloe seems to have confirmed that she's in low spirits, but thankfully, it seems she's retained her famous sense of humor.

"I whisper WTF to myself at least 20 times a day," read a post in Khloe's Instagram Story.

Without context, this might appear to be a case of Khloe simply sharing a funny and relatable meme.

But the mother of one knows that the world is waiting for her to say something, and she's savvy enough to understand how this meme would be interpreted.

So it's safe to assume that this is Khloe's way of communicating with her fans without really saying anything.

And the message is as clear as if she'd posted words of her own:

She's in a difficult position, but she's pressing on with the support of her family, and the strength that comes from being able to laugh at her mistakes.

And this isn't the first time that Khloe has posted a meme that seems to be cryptically referring to her most recent breakup.

Earlier this week, Khloe revealed that she's "at peace," much to the relief of her fans who were worried about her mental health,

Khloe's first meme indicated that she was content "because I know I was always true" (possible pun on her daughter's name there).

It went on to state that she "had the best intentions," and "came from a good place with all of my heart."

So there you have it.

Khloe went into the situation with her eyes wide open, knowing that she was taking a risk.

Her beloved daughter came from her relationship with Tristan, as did quite a few hard-earned lessons.

An insider recently told the Daily Mail that Khloe "is trying her best to move on" in the wake of her latest heartbreak, and we're sure she will eventually.

It just might be a while before she feels up to communicating directly with her fans again.