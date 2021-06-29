Kevin Federline: Dissolve the Conservatorship! FREE BRITNEY!

By now, most of us have read and heard Britney Spears' full testimony from her conservatorship hearing.

She wants to end her conservatorship. She would like to sue her family. Some people involved, she says, deserve to be in jail.

In the past, Kevin Federline has seemed to support the conservatorship arrangement, at least up to a point.

Now, however, the father of Britney's two teenage sons is changing his tune dramatically.

Just a few months ago, in February of this year, Kevin Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, spoke on the topic.

At the time, he stated a belief -- presumably reflecting his client's views -- that the conservatorship was in place for Britney's safety.

He also emphasized that he was no in any way involved, and only represented his client's interests.

But just two days after Britney's historic statement at her conservatorship hearing, he affirms his client's support for his ex.

Kevin Federline wants Britney to be both healthy and happy.

"What is best for her," Kaplan stateted. "Kevin supports her in being able to do that."

"It doesn't matter how positive of an effect a conservatorship has had," Kaplan announced.

He stated that the positives are moot "if it's having a deleterious effect and detrimental effect on her state of mind."

"So he supports her having the best environment for her to live in," Kaplan shared.

"And," Kaplan's statement continued, "for his children to visit with their mother in."

He added that if Britney can be happy and healthy without this conservatorship, that is nothing short of "terrific."

And his reasoning makes a lot of sense.

"He wants her to be a happy person," Kaplan explained.

Kevin harbors this wish "because that would make her a happy mother."

"And obviously I think one of the takeaways we could all [hear] from her comments," Kaplan added, "is that she is under a tremendous amount of pressure."

"And people under pressure sometimes don't make the same decisions that they would if they were completely left to their own free will," Kaplan expressed.

"If she is able to handle herself in a way that does not jeopardize herself or her children should they be in her custody," he added.

Kaplan affirmed that: "Kevin is very comfortable with the conservatorship being dissolved."

"Keep in mind when the conservatorship was placed over Britney, the kids were toddlers," Kaplan pointed out.

"We're now talking about two healthy, intelligent young boys," he added of Jayden James and Sean Preston.

Kaplan continued: "Who are 14 and 15."

"And," Kaplan said, "they can pretty much judge for themselves whether things are going down that they don't like."

He added "or what to have changed."

Kaplan continued: "And most importantly, they're able to express to Kevin and to Britney."

"So that's an extra layer of protection," Kaplan emphasized.

A layer "that didn't exist when the conservatorship was first placed."

Removing Britney's widely reviled father, Jamie Spears, from the equation seems like an unquestionably good thing.

"Kevin has been consistently a supporter of Britney," Kaplan noted.

"He hopes for Britney that she is able to enjoy her life in a safe and healthy way," he expressed on behalf of his client.

"And," Kaplan shared, "he looks forward to being able to enjoy the benefits of being able to co-parent two teenage children."

"I think Kevin and Britney have been able to successfully communicate with each other," Kaplan observed.

The two have done so "in making decisions affecting the boys and the well-being of the boys going forward."

"Kevin hopes that should the conservatorship be dissolved," Kaplan concluded, "that that dynamic only improves even more."