Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary, Actually Acknowledge Each Other on Instagram!

Kendall Jenner might be one of the most famous women in America, but she's also much more private than her sisters.

And nowhere is that preference for privacy more apparent than in her love life.

For example, Kendall has been dating Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns for a full year now.

But to look at her Instagram page, you might not even know that she was in a relationship.

Kendall and Devin both decided to be a bit more open about their romance this week while celebrating their first anniversary.

Jenner kicked things off by sharing a photo of herself and Devin -- something she does very rarely.

Booker followed suit with a pic of Kendall that featured a succinct but poignant caption.

Beneath a photo of the model in some sort of exotic locale, Devin wrote "365."

Some commenters speculated that Devin and Kendall jetted off somewhere together, but considering Booker's Suns are currently competing in the NBA playoffs, that seems unlikely.

Granted, the Suns made short work of the Denver Nuggets in the conference finals that wrapped up Sunday, but the series wasn't so one-sided that Devin could have peaced out and spent the weekend with his girlfriend.

But hey, the Suns are now one step closer to the finals, which means Devin and Kendall had a lot to celebrate over the weekend.

Again, we don't know a whole lot about their relationship, and that's by design.

These two lovebirds have done a remarkable job of keeping things under wraps, which is interesting because apparently, this romance has been 100 percent drama free!

In fact, it seems that Kendall's family is almost as smitten with Devin as she is.

“They’ve gotten to spend a lot of time with him and find him very charming, respectful and fun!” a source close to the situation recently told Us Weekly.

“[They] just want her to be happy with whomever she’s with.”

A second insider told the magazine that while these two are head-over-heels for one another, there's no truth to the rumors that Kendall and Devin are engaged.

“[They] care about one another immensely, but it’s not like they will be getting engaged any time soon,” the source explained.

“[Kendall] likes the pace at which things are going at the moment and has no plans to elevate things so quickly.”

So it sounds like Kendall and Devin are going strong, and while they're not quite picking out wedding china, they're also not closing the door on the possibility of one day getting hitched.

Kendall has endured a lot of romantic ups and downs over the years, and while she hasn't publicly commented on the situation, it seems like Devin could be the one.

Of course, both parties have a lot on their respective plates these days, so we wouldn't be surprised if they decide to take their time.

Kendall just launched her own tequila, and Devin is hoping to take the Suns to their first championship in team history.

Needless to say, these aren't the kinds of distractions that most twenty-something couples have to deal with.

But we're sure Kendall and Devin wouldn't have it any other way!